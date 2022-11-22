Members of Congress call for investigation into Ticketmaster

Some members of Congress are calling for an investigation into Ticketmaster after the latest issues surrounding the sale of tickets for a Taylor Swift tour.

The lawmakers say that the ticket company is a monopoly.

Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2009. Critics say the massive company threatens artists and venues who don’t use it.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants the Department of Justice to consider breaking up the company.

RELATED: Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

RELATED: Atlantic City's Bar 32 hosting 'Wonka'-style competition for Taylor Swift tickets

"It's more than just Taylor Swift. It's everybody who goes to concerts. Whether you're aware of it or not, you're paying more than you should,” the Democratic senator said.

Even the Biden administration is weighing in.

“The president has been very clear. He’s been crystal clear on this, and I quote, ‘Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism. It’s exploitation,’” says White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Blumenthal says congressional hearings into Ticketmaster could come as early as next month.