ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dYJU_0jJPsd2d00

An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.

Most people see broken windows and floors, crumbling stairs and a destroyed ceiling. But Andre Akbar McEntyre says he sees so much more at the old Northside Library.

“We are looking to bring an upper deck mezzanine and make it a three-floor institution,” Akbar McEntyre says.

Akbar McEntyre’s nonprofit outreach program Humble Beginnings was able to purchase the old library from the city after years of negotiations.

The building has been abandoned since it was damaged in a flood from Hurricane Irene in 2011. The old library – and the First Ward neighborhood it resides in – have both fallen on hard times.

“This building has become, not only an eyesore, and now a crime magnet with illicit activity taking place right outside this building because it’s abandoned,” says Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

“This is a blighted community. It's a blighted building. It's been sitting here for so many years - over a decade - with no vision,” Akbar McEntyre says.

Humble Beginnings plans to turn the building into a community resource center. It will help bring much-needed services to the underserved neighborhood. This includes mental health, substance abuse and family counseling, job training and placement and prison re-entry programs.

“A community family resource center for multiple needs…I think it will be the center of hope for a community that is in a dark spot right now,” Akbar McEntyre says.

The group has already started cleaning up the property outside. Construction inside won’t start until the spring.

Humble Beginnings serves all of Paterson by providing meals for families - and resources for anyone battling substance abuse and mental health issues. More information can be found on the group’s website .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njbmagazine.com

NJ Reentry Corporation Opens Union County Facility

The NJ Reentry Corporation (NJRC) hosted the grand opening of its new Union County facility in Elizabeth. The new site is 8,500 square feet and will accommodate four classrooms, a computer laboratory, nine offices, and two training areas. Presently, there is a significant waiting period for persons to enroll in NJRC case management services. According to Site Director Liz Granovsky, “the new site will ensure that a thousand persons per year will be able to receive critically needed wraparound services for those returning from prison, jail, addiction treatment, and the theater of war.”
UNION COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Neighborhood Investment Program: 4 Newark organizations to share more than $725K

The first four Newark community organizations selected to participate in the Neighborhood Investment Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening the city’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19, were announced Tuesday. The four groups will share in $731,505 in funding that was approved by...
NEWARK, NJ
wbgo.org

Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards

In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Gilmore, Cook named to board of trustees at Newark Beth

The Rev. Phillip Gilmore Sr. and Denise Cook have been elected to serve on the board of trustees at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the hospital announced. Gilmore leads the St. John’s Community Baptist Church in the South Ward section of Newark. He is president of New Heights Ministries, a nonprofit corporation, which completed five affordable housing projects in the cities of Newark and Orange.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building

The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy