ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Mental health resources for homeless Siouxlanders

By Tyler Euchner
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBW5M_0jJPrwWz00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the American Psychological Association, the rate of mental illness among people without homes is twice the rate of the general population, and experts agree that there’s a two-way street between homelessness and mental health issues.

A few months ago, Joseph Jacobson was dealing with multiple mental health issues like depression and anxiety while being homeless. After a while he started using methamphetamine to cope.

Holiday Storefront Competition begins in Downton Sioux City

“I was using drugs and at first it helped with that, but I kinda upgraded my drug use and it became way worse, like I couldn’t even go inside Walmart or any stores. If like me and you passed each other on the street, I’d think like, ‘Oh he knows, he’s looking at me,'” said Jacobson.

Not only can losing one’s home cause mental health issues, but often mental health issues can lead to a person becoming homeless.

“Our top mental health diagnosis would be depression, but I think that’s pretty equal also with bipolar schizophrenia,” said Sara Johnson of Hope Street of Siouxland.

To help those like Jacobson, the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has a community resource guide with them at all times listing the best places to take homeless residents for professional help.

“We will either take them to the ER to have them seen by a physician there or we have a crisis center here in Sioux City that’s a 24-hour crisis center through Siouxland Mental Health that we can refer them to. We can also have MCAT, who’s an affiliate with the crisis center, come to where we are to help these people in crisis,” said Heather Skogman, SCPD officer.

MCAT, or Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, has been a partner with the SCPD since 2019.

Siouxland auctioneers to be honored as Scheels Heroes in upcoming Hawkeye game

The department uses these services for people experiencing an emergency.

However, there are resources in Sioulxand that help those with mental health issues or drug addiction while also providing people with a temporary home. Hope Street of Siouxland’s program director, Sara Johnson said the non-profit provides a personalized approach to each resident.

“Each person has an individualized process when they come in. Some people we start at ground zero for everything and we have other individuals who you know might have some things in place, they might need support in certain areas and so we don’t treat any person the same way,” said Johnson

At this time, Joseph Jacobson is two months drug-free and is making progress on his mental health. He said Hope Street of Siouxland has turned his life around.

“Feels awesome that people care, you know, and Sara didn’t even know me and they actually care. They care about me, about my wellbeing, they just care, and I wasn’t used to that, so it was very nice to get that,” said Jacobson.

Click here for a list of resources available in Siouxland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa tribes reflect on progress at march for children lost to foster care

Native communities in western Iowa marched through Sioux City on Wednesday to honor Indigenous children lost to the foster care system. At the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, Native organizers reflected on the decades-long progress that’s been made within the child welfare system since the march began 20 years ago.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving

Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa Native communities march to remember children lost in foster care

More than 20 years ago, Amanda Bearshield Palacios’ four children were taken from her. When the Santee Sioux woman struggled with drug use, social services removed her kids from her Sioux City home. She began treatment for addiction, and was still undergoing it when her parental rights were terminated.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Zelda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day! This is Zelda, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, gray-and-white tabby cat. She was found going on a grand adventure to the Hy-Vee on Hamilton boulevard. The shelter says she’s friendly and outgoing with people and other animals. Maybe you could be the missing “Link” in the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Stray of the Day: Meet Koda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!. This is Koda, a young adult, male, brown-and-tan, Shiba Inu. He was found grabbing a coffee at Scooters on Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a super friendly and outgoing pup. If you know Koda, please...
SIOUX CITY, IA
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Nimbus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Nimbus, a 1-year-old, female, Labrador Retriever. She was found on the 2700 block of Edmunds Avenue. The shelter says she’s a friendly dog who LOVES to play fetch. Her name, Nimbus, means ‘rain cloud’, but this sweet pup will only bring the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDE HOLIDAY HELPING HAND

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS ARE PROVIDING A HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL OFFICERS WERE AT THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN AT 717 WEST 7TH ON TUESDAY:. PDHELP OC……..SERVE THOSE MEALS. :08. THE OFFICERS SERVED THE MEALS FROM 4P-UNTIL 6PM AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy