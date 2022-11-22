Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Had Huge Backstage Role In Feud With Britt Baker
After being forced to retire from in-ring action in 2017 due to a serious neck injury, Saraya finally made her return to the ring and wrestled her first match in five years against Britt Baker this past weekend. Saraya debuted in AEW at Dynamite Grand Slam in September and immediately...
itrwrestling.com
Those Close To CM Punk “Not Happy” With Mocking From The Elite On Dynamite
On the November 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite The Elite took on Death Triangle in the second match of their best of seven series. To make things even more interesting, the show was held in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago. This marked the first time that AEW had returned...
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Why Current WWE Run Has Been Easier Than Her First
After making a number of sporadic appearances across the previous three years, Ronda Rousey signed with WWE in late 2017, and properly embarked on her new career as a professional wrestler. The star then appeared at the 2018 Royal Rumble before heading to WrestleMania where she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Allegedly Refused To Work With Former Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar has spent the best part of two decades competing against the great and the good of professional wrestling. The Beast was World Champion within months of arriving on the main roster, and before his rookie year was out he’d squared off against The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and more.
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Details Moves She’s Refusing To Take Following In-Ring Return
After being forced to retire from professional wrestling at the tender age of 25, many believed they would never see Saraya wrestle a match again. But five years after announcing her retirement, the British star was cleared by doctors and able to make a return to the ring. The former...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend Admits They Have “Limited Window” Left In The Ring
Professional wrestlers spend their entire careers defying the odds and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Be that physically with the moves they perform or the abuse that they put their bodies through day in and day out. So after more than 25 years in the ring, it’s no surprise that one WWE star feels that the end of their career is in sight.
itrwrestling.com
Another AEW Star Has Been Added To The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
It has been revealed that an AEW star will be heading to Pro Wrestling Noah in January to tag with Sting and The Great Muta in the legendary Japanese wrestler’s retirement match. Earlier this year, The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, announced his intentions to retire from...
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims MJF Will Make The Same End-Of-Career Move As John Cena
In recent years John Cena has began to leave the wrestling world behind, branching out into Hollywood. This has seen the star appear as the title character in the Peacemaker television series, a role his also took to The Suicide Squad. Cena heading into the mainstream isn’t something new for...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Stars Want To Become The Next Steve Austin And Dwayne Johnson
Throughout the late 1990s and into the early 2000s Dwayne Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin engaged in one of the most famous rivalries in WWE history. The two men met at three WrestleManias and were arguably the two biggest stars in wrestling when the industry was at it’s most popular.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Gives His Thoughts On “Sad” CM Punk AEW Situation
In a crazy year for professional wrestling, the most talked about event of the year continues to be the now infamous backstage brawl that took place following AEW’s All Out event. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk took shots at a number of his co-workers which led...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Raw Ratings – November 21st, 2022
The latest edition of WWE Raw saw Rhea Ripley and Asuka go head to head in the main event with the chance at a WarGames advantage for their respective teams at WWE Survivor Series on the line. After a hard-fought battle, Ripley emerged victorious, securing the advantage for her team that also features Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Cleared For Return To Action
Throughout the summer the wrestling world was best by a number of injuries to stars, but arguably no promotion was hit harder than AEW. With Kenny Omega already missing for a number of months the company also lost CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Scorpio Sky. However, with the...
itrwrestling.com
Bobby Lashley Claims He Was Offered Roles In Stranger Things And Mortal Kombat
While he’s certainly found success in both professional wrestling and MMA, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has also dipped his toe into the world of acting. When his first run with WWE ended in 2008, the star went on to have a number of small roles in films, but he’s now revealed that he had offers to be involved in more Hollywood productions.
itrwrestling.com
Top AEW Star Had A “Very Special Relationship” With Vince McMahon
While there were thousands of wrestlers who worked for Vince McMahon during his tenure as WWE Chairman, only a very select few ever had a special relationship with ‘The Boss.’ However, one of those who did was now-AEW star Chris Jericho. The former World Champion first appeared with...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend Wishes He Could Have Had The Chance To Face Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique performers in the wrestling world today. While the former World Champion was always creatively unconventional during his first run with WWE, since his return that has gone to a new level. Despite returning back at Extreme Rules fans have been kept guessing...
itrwrestling.com
Dustin Rhodes Discusses Being “Scared” By First Major Reaction To Goldust Character
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has evolved greatly over his decades in the wrestling business. The star began his wrestling career back in back in the late eighties competing in the likes of All Japan and WWE before making his name as part of WCW where he was nicknamed ‘The Natural.’
Comments / 0