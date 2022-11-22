Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59
FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51.
Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69
MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
Siena 80, Florida St. 63
FLORIDA ST. (1-5) Fletcher 4-10 3-3 13, McLeod 1-3 1-2 3, Cleveland 6-15 2-4 14, Da.Green 1-9 3-3 6, Mills 4-7 2-3 11, Warley 2-4 3-4 7, Corhen 1-2 5-6 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 63.
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68.
No. 3 Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT
KANSAS (6-0) Adams 2-2 2-4 6, Wilson 9-20 9-14 29, Dick 3-8 0-0 9, Harris 2-7 0-1 5, McCullar 7-16 1-2 18, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Clemence 0-6 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-21 69.
No. 6 Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78
PORTLAND ST. (2-3) Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 3-9 0-0 9, Parker 6-9 4-5 16, Starks 2-7 7-8 11, Saterfield 7-15 2-2 21, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 2-2 0-0 4, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-17 78.
No. 1 North Carolina 89, Portland 81
NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Black 4-7 2-4 11, Nance 8-13 7-9 28, Bacot 4-6 3-8 11, Davis 4-11 4-4 13, Love 10-15 0-1 23, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-26 89.
Sources: Nebraska working to hire Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' new coach and the two sides are working on finalizing a deal, sources told ESPN.
Live updates: Williamsville vs. Elmhurst IC Catholic in Class 3A football state championship
CHAMPAIGN — The Williamsville Bullets face the Elmhurst IC Catholic Knights in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state football championship Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The No. 6-ranked Bullets (12-1) of the Sangamo Conference is the 2019 Class 3A champion in its third title game since 2014. The No. 1 Knights (12-1) of the Metro Suburban Conference has five state championships including three straight between 2016 and 2018. ...
How defense fueled high-scoring Lena-Winslow's run to another IHSA football title
CHAMPAIGN — Lena-Winslow's offense was dangerous at every corner this season. The Panthers set the all-time NUIC single-season scoring record early in the fourth quarter of their 30-8 IHSA Class 1A championship game victory on Friday and fell just 15 points short of the 1A single-season scoring record with 699 total.
Cold fourth quarter doom Rebels in season opener
MERCERVILLE, Ohio (WV News) - Not the start they wanted. The South Gallia boys basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 61-51 loss at home to the Oak Hill Oaks.
