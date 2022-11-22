ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iota, LA

KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 East closed near PPG Drive exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is closed near PPG Drive due to an 18-wheeler crashing on top of the PPG Drive overpass, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. All eastbound traffic is being directed to I-210 East at milepost 25 near Westlake, Troop D said. The roadway...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FlightAware Misery Map track flights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on...
DEQUINCY, LA
WDSU

Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First responders spend Thanksgiving keeping the community safe

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - First responders are on stand-by 24/7, 365 days a year, and that means even working on holidays. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones. “It means a lot....
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff family surprised with new metal roof

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after a major weight has been lifted off their shoulders. Like so many others, the Snoddys are struggling to get their home back to normal, but they got the surprise of a lifetime.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Philip Conner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Philip Conner, according to Johnson Funeral Home. Conner was killed in a tragic car accident on Monday, Nov. 21. Visitation will begin today, Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Louis High...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

