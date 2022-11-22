Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
KPLC TV
I-10 East closed near PPG Drive exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is closed near PPG Drive due to an 18-wheeler crashing on top of the PPG Drive overpass, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. All eastbound traffic is being directed to I-210 East at milepost 25 near Westlake, Troop D said. The roadway...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
KPLC TV
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
Heartbreaking Thanksgiving As Youngsville Woman Is Found Dead in a Parking Lot
The details continue to be investigated, but St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says a Youngsville woman was found dead in a parking lot in Broussard, and the suspect was found dead in New Iberia from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Becket Breaux announced via a press release that officials were...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
KPLC TV
Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on...
Youngsville woman killed in Thanksgiving Day homicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead early this morning, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
KPLC TV
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule. The...
WDSU
Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced
BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
brproud.com
GoFundMe created for Louisiana woman found dead in vehicle submerged in river
LOUISIANA (KLFY) One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. The body of Stephany Fong , 32, reported missing Saturday (Nov. 19) was found inside her vehicle Monday in Bayou d’Inde near Sulphur.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
KPLC TV
First responders spend Thanksgiving keeping the community safe
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - First responders are on stand-by 24/7, 365 days a year, and that means even working on holidays. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones. “It means a lot....
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff family surprised with new metal roof
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after a major weight has been lifted off their shoulders. Like so many others, the Snoddys are struggling to get their home back to normal, but they got the surprise of a lifetime.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Philip Conner
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Philip Conner, according to Johnson Funeral Home. Conner was killed in a tragic car accident on Monday, Nov. 21. Visitation will begin today, Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Louis High...
brproud.com
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19. She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last...
999ktdy.com
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
