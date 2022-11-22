ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

WTNH

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating the situation immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, […]
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

One wounded in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Plainfield man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man accused of abusing a 4-month-old baby faced a judge Wednesday. Plainfield police arrested Sean Holmes, 38, Tuesday night and charged him with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with officers. The Plainfield Police […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Pair charged in Waterbury murder

WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Brothers killed in ‘targeted’ shooting on Barker Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Hartford police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a second-floor apartment on Barker Street. Officers found Cesar Deaza-Escobar, 20, and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, 19, suffering from […]
HARTFORD, CT
