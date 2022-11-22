Read full article on original website
Police: North Branford man accused of stalking and harassing teenager
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Branford man was charged with electronically stalking and harassing a teenager for the second time on Wednesday. Police said in the summer of 2021 a teenage victim went on a trip out of state with family, friends, and classmates. After she returned home from the trip, she began receiving […]
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
Waterbury murder victim's family speaks out as suspects face judge
WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspects allegedly responsible for the death of a Waterbury woman in her home appeared in court on Wednesday. Shelley Stamp was found unresponsive in her apartment on Oct. 29 by family members who came to check on her. “We should be at home making our...
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating the situation immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, […]
Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
One wounded in New Haven shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
Plainfield man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man accused of abusing a 4-month-old baby faced a judge Wednesday. Plainfield police arrested Sean Holmes, 38, Tuesday night and charged him with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with officers. The Plainfield Police […]
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school
HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
DCF had no contact with family before Naugatuck infant's death as manhunt for killer continues
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search for the man accused of dismembering and killing his 11-month-old daughter continues out of Naugatuck. Police are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of strangling, stabbing and dismembering his daughter Camilla last Friday. Francisquini and Camilla's mother reportedly got into a dispute...
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
Eyewitness News
Family members speak out after ‘targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar. It happened at a multi-family home on Barker Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Hartford police Lt. Aaron...
mycitizensnews.com
Pair charged in Waterbury murder
WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
Alleged abuse at CT daycare center detailed
Details of the alleged abuse at a home-based daycare center in Wallingford, Connecticut, are contained in the arrest warrants for the center’s owner and her boyfriend
Brothers killed in ‘targeted’ shooting on Barker Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Hartford police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a second-floor apartment on Barker Street. Officers found Cesar Deaza-Escobar, 20, and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, 19, suffering from […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
