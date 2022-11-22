ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kiwaradio.com

Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa

Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?

Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis

He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DHHS Warns Residents About RSV Spike

(Des Moines, IA) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The state Department of Health and Human Services reports that RSV cases and the flu and COVID-19 are increasing statewide. Health experts say cases will likely peak during the holiday season. DHHS says 938 Iowans tested positive for RSV in the first week of November.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa tribes reflect on progress at march for children lost to foster care

Native communities in western Iowa marched through Sioux City on Wednesday to honor Indigenous children lost to the foster care system. At the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, Native organizers reflected on the decades-long progress that’s been made within the child welfare system since the march began 20 years ago.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa

This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
DES MOINES, IA
wnax.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation. This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.
IOWA STATE

