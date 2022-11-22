‘Recipe for Change:’ A mission to make a difference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One woman’s mission trip to Ukraine in 2013 has turned into a mission to make a difference.

Glenda Moore has been serving up sweet treats in hopes of giving people in Ukraine Hope. It is that recipe for a change you will find at Amarillo’s Kind House Ukraine Bakery.

Amarillo is more than five thousand miles away from Ukraine, but Glenda Moore became an agent of change after her first visit in 2013. Moore went with her daughter, Faith, to Ukraine to work with kids in an orphanage. She said that is when God planted the seed.

“I came home and was like, Mom, I really, I feel called to do this,” said Moore. “I don’t know why but I feel really called to be a part of this. And mom said, You’re gonna learn to bake.”

Glenda Moore’s mother, Sue Hobson, taught her to bake and in doing so, she learned a new way to love people.

That was almost 10 years ago. A lot has changed since then.

In 2018, Moore started taking in volunteers to help with the ever increasing orders for cakes, bread, and cinnamon rolls.

“I had a humbling experience from God,” said Moore “You need to allow other people to help. That was really hard for me. I really struggled with that because they’re going to come in here and see all my flaws. They’re going to see that I bake like a Tasmanian Devil.”

The orders poured in and the volunteers started showing up. The response was so great that Moore retired from her full-time job at AISD in 2020.

“She had a lot of faith to give up her full time job and make her nonprofit her full time job,” said Laura Fox, one of more than 80 volunteers. “That made a big impression on me.”

People like Laura started showing up and so did the donors.

“We put a list out on the internet,” said volunteer Terri Kitts. “We can go out in about an hour or two later and the porch is just filled with food from all of our donors.”

Glenda Moore calls those porch presents.

“They want to be a part of this. And so I just kept asking and people just keep, keep giving. It’s amazing.”

Volunteers and donors, turning dough into dollars and creating hope and help for the people of Ukraine.

“I know we heated hundreds of homes,” said Moore. “In the warzone, there were several women that didn’t have good eyesight, and they were going blind and we were able to help them retain their eyesight.”

Half a world away there are bombs. Here on the High Plains, there’s hope because of Glenda Moore’s recipe for change.

“Love. That’s it,” said Moore when asked about her secret ingredient. “We just need to love everyone.”

That love is growing and so is the need for more space.

Moore said they were busting at the seams inside her home kitchen. Her dream was to open a storefront. That dream is now a reality.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Glenda Moore opened the doors to the new Kind House Ukraine Bakery at 4716 S. Western.

“This bakery is not Glenda Moore’s Bakery,” said Moore. “This is our community’s bakery. This is Kind House and we all make Kind House together.”

The love is also spreading. There are satellite shops popping up in Ft. Worth, Princeton, and the Woodlands.