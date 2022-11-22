ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

‘Recipe for Change:’ A mission to make a difference

By Andy Justus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePCRj_0jJPpiUT00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One woman’s mission trip to Ukraine in 2013 has turned into a mission to make a difference.

Glenda Moore has been serving up sweet treats in hopes of giving people in Ukraine Hope. It is that recipe for a change you will find at Amarillo’s Kind House Ukraine Bakery.

Amarillo is more than five thousand miles away from Ukraine, but Glenda Moore became an agent of change after her first visit in 2013. Moore went with her daughter, Faith, to Ukraine to work with kids in an orphanage. She said that is when God planted the seed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TSf7_0jJPpiUT00

“I came home and was like, Mom, I really, I feel called to do this,” said Moore. “I don’t know why but I feel really called to be a part of this. And mom said, You’re gonna learn to bake.”

Glenda Moore’s mother, Sue Hobson, taught her to bake and in doing so, she learned a new way to love people.

That was almost 10 years ago. A lot has changed since then.

In 2018, Moore started taking in volunteers to help with the ever increasing orders for cakes, bread, and cinnamon rolls.

“I had a humbling experience from God,” said Moore “You need to allow other people to help. That was really hard for me. I really struggled with that because they’re going to come in here and see all my flaws. They’re going to see that I bake like a Tasmanian Devil.”

The orders poured in and the volunteers started showing up. The response was so great that Moore retired from her full-time job at AISD in 2020.

“She had a lot of faith to give up her full time job and make her nonprofit her full time job,” said Laura Fox, one of more than 80 volunteers. “That made a big impression on me.”

People like Laura started showing up and so did the donors.

“We put a list out on the internet,” said volunteer Terri Kitts. “We can go out in about an hour or two later and the porch is just filled with food from all of our donors.”

Glenda Moore calls those porch presents.

“They want to be a part of this. And so I just kept asking and people just keep, keep giving. It’s amazing.”

Volunteers and donors, turning dough into dollars and creating hope and help for the people of Ukraine.

“I know we heated hundreds of homes,” said Moore. “In the warzone, there were several women that didn’t have good eyesight, and they were going blind and we were able to help them retain their eyesight.”

Half a world away there are bombs. Here on the High Plains, there’s hope because of Glenda Moore’s recipe for change.

“Love. That’s it,” said Moore when asked about her secret ingredient. “We just need to love everyone.”

That love is growing and so is the need for more space.

Moore said they were busting at the seams inside her home kitchen. Her dream was to open a storefront. That dream is now a reality.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Glenda Moore opened the doors to the new Kind House Ukraine Bakery at 4716 S. Western.

“This bakery is not Glenda Moore’s Bakery,” said Moore. “This is our community’s bakery. This is Kind House and we all make Kind House together.”

The love is also spreading. There are satellite shops popping up in Ft. Worth, Princeton, and the Woodlands.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalk940.com

Keep Uncle Stan’s Clothes on at Thanksgiving Dinner in Amarillo

With the Thanksgiving feast fast approaching it got me thinking. Now hear me out. If you are out in your backyard without any clothes on in Texas would you get in trouble? What does this have to do with Thanksgiving you might ask?. Well, you don't want to end up...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

7th Annual Panhandle gives campaign underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Gives started its seventh annual campaign on Monday and has raised over 50% of its goal as of Nov.24. The organization is helping non-profits in the Panhandle raise money, by spearheading nine days of giving. “The Panhandle gives is just to elevate philanthropy across the Texas Panhandle,” said Broc Carter, […]
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD hears from parents, stakeholders on new ‘Amplify Texas’ curriculum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For more than an hour during Monday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board heard from more than 30 community members regarding the recent implementation of the Amplify Texas Literacy Program at the majority of the district’s elementary campuses.  During the meeting, some parents and […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy