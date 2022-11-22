Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
fox44news.com
Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport prepared for heavy holiday travel
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) is expecting heavy travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with the busiest travel days being Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The City of Killeen says there have been five to six flights scheduled each day this week –...
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
fox44news.com
Temple Police Department Responds to Fatality Crash
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple police officers were dispatched around 9:03 p.m. in response to a fatality crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard. The driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene. The driver of the...
fox44news.com
As Black Friday approaches police remind shoppers safety tips
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — While you have your eye on purchasing a big gift this Black Friday, thieves may also be looking at what you just bought. “Any big, large purchases that you do make, take the time to take those home,” says Killeen Police Department spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez.
fox44news.com
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
fox44news.com
Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation
BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
fox44news.com
VASA Renovates Quiet Room to Support Waco PD Dispatch Unit
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco Voices Against Substance Abuse, also known as VASA, is helping support dispatchers in our area. They’re renovating the quiet room Waco PD dispatchers use to show appreciation. Waco emergency communications and 911 manager, Susie Murray says it’s been a busy year...
fox44news.com
Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
fox44news.com
The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!. The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:
fox44news.com
Lights of West now open for 2022 season
WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
fox44news.com
McGregor shooting suspect indicted for Capital Murder
McGregor (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing five people on two charges of Capital Murder. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles, and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles on September 29th.
fox44news.com
Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant
Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
fox44news.com
Killeen council members put a moratorium on the Prop A ordinance
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Council members agreed to put a moratorium on the decision until December 6th. This will allow the council time to discuss amendments to the ordinance. About 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of Proposition A, which prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations...
fox44news.com
Guns, drugs, cash seized in Navarro Co. traffic stop
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made after firearms, drugs and cash were discovered during a Navarro County traffic stop. Sheriff Elmer Tanner said a deputy conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:35 a.m. Tuesday for a speeding vehicle on the West 31 bypass, near the area of FM-2555. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, and then asked to search the vehicle.
fox44news.com
Southbound lanes of I-35 reopen after major crash in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The City of Temple says all lanes of southbound I-35 are now open after a major crash earlier Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 11:15 a.m., when a vehicle lost control and hit an 18-wheeler parked on the side of the interstate near Exit 304 and Industrial Boulevard.
Comments / 0