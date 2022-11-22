ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day. Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after ‘recklessly’ firing gun in north Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a man for “recklessly” firing a gun near Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree Road NE Nov. 23. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots around 1:50 a.m. Police arrived and were unable to find the shooter. A witness was able to identify the shooter as 24-year-old Joel Blasco and police arrested Blasco shortly thereafter. They were also able to recover a 9MM Luger and multiple shell casings.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot during argument Thanksgiving morning

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting early Thanksgiving morning that left one man hospitalized in Atlanta. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Grady Hospital about a patient who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA

