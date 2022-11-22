Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day. Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
Husband accused of gunning down wife in Lovejoy arrested two months later, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous version of this story. Two months later, a Lovejoy man is in jail and he's accused of his wife's murder after police said he shot her several times while she was in her car. Clayton County Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
Police investigating after man shot, killed at southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, located at 445 Cleveland Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the shooting happened on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. at Fairway Gardens Apartments. Officers arrived...
Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
An Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager has retired, as he awaits an arraignment hea...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after ‘recklessly’ firing gun in north Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a man for “recklessly” firing a gun near Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree Road NE Nov. 23. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots around 1:50 a.m. Police arrived and were unable to find the shooter. A witness was able to identify the shooter as 24-year-old Joel Blasco and police arrested Blasco shortly thereafter. They were also able to recover a 9MM Luger and multiple shell casings.
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man shot during argument Thanksgiving morning
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting early Thanksgiving morning that left one man hospitalized in Atlanta. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Grady Hospital about a patient who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
