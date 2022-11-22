ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

Crystal Shields
3d ago

I don't understand why they don't just make there entrance on colwick rd instead of Randolph. not to mention the bojangles that lost a lot of business due to the traffic they caused on Randolph.

Reply
2
 

wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Shooting at Uptown Charlotte Transit Center

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot at the transit center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night. Mecklenburg EMS were called around 7:20 p.m. and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A heavy police presence and yellow crime tape could be seen on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night. Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
860wacb.com

Assault Charges Filed Against Conover Man

23-year old Anthony Alan Blanco of Conover was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Blanco is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire

It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium. Expert offers tips for keeping homes safe while traveling for the holidays. Security analyst Karl De La Guerra said that, for starters, lock all doors and windows. Safety ahead of Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC

