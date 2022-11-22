PWG reveals dates for 2023 Battle of Los Angeles

PWG BOLA 2023 will take place in January.

PWG has revealed the dates for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles.

The promotion announced via Twitter on Monday that BOLA is set for Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Ticket on-sale information has yet to be announced for the shows.

Generally considered the most prestigious tournament in independent wrestling, BOLA returned in 2022 after a two-year absence. The tournament was held on January 29 and January 30, 2022, also at the Globe Theatre.

Daniel Garcia won the 2022 iteration of the event, going on to capture the PWG World Championship later in the year. Ricochet remains the only two-time BOLA winner.

A list of past winners of the BOLA tournament: