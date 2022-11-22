ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Since last Thanksgiving, Denver has created 933 income-restricted housing units

No surprise: Denver’s continuing to suffer through a housing crisis into 2023 — both for people struggling to stay in the city and those who have no shelter at all. “Housing affordability is one of the top challenges that our community faces, and it has been for some time,” said Derek Woodbury, a spokesperson with the Denver Department of Housing Stability.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora mayor's proposal to help unhoused moves forward

AURORA, Colo. — This month, Aurora City Council passed the mayor’s plan to build a new campus filled with resources for people experiencing homelessness. Mayor Mike Coffman's proposed campus would include a new emergency shelter, mental health and job training programs, and transitional housing for those who work full time.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ community

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday adopting a resolution of support for the LGBTQ community. The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Murillo, comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay club, killing 5 and injuring at least 25 others. “While progress has been made towards acceptance and equality, members of the LGBTQIA+ community continue to face discrimination, intolerance, and hate-motivated attacks,” the resolution states. “We must remain vigilant in deterring oppression and discrimination against people based on sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation.”
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Paramedics facing challenges from increased call volume

DENVER — Paramedics facing large numbers of calls and challenges asked for help and ways to find some relief, especially in rural Colorado. It's been a tough few years, especially with COVID. Denver Health Paramedics are on track to run 125,000 calls this year, but that's just the start...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver International Airport gains new businesses, eyes area development

Denver International Airport officials added popular Denver restaurants to its lineup of 170 businesses in an effort to give travelers a taste of Denver. Meanwhile, Great Hall improvements continue as does the rollout of a program to spur development on airport land. From the recent opening popular VooDoo Doughnuts — known for its distinctive pink boxes of doughnuts with unique ingredients like bacon — to the gate expansion program, DIA officials said they're working to support travel as life returns to a post-pandemic “normal,” and...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Michael Driscoll's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit, Possible Cost to Denver

This is the second in a series of posts about pending lawsuits against Denver connected to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Click to read part one, "Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor." Denver has settled three lawsuits related to the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations and was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past

When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette

State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks

Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura Voepel in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31. Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks. Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Salvation Army giving out free meals this Thanksgiving

DENVER — The Salvation Army is giving out more than 7,000 meals this Thanksgiving. This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army said they saw inflation affecting families everywhere, so they wanted to give back to the community. On Thursday afternoon they will give out more than 7,000 Thanksgiving meals in Denver and Aurora.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Council passes moratorium to halt development of mobile home park properties

Efforts to preserve mobile home parks in Denver have officially begun, starting with a moratorium halting any development plans on park property. The moratorium was approved by City Council on Monday and will go into effect in 2023. Councilmember Jamie Torres, who helped spearhead the initiative, previously said the moratorium...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Volunteers make handmade ornaments for Marshall Fire families

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Volunteers made handmade Christmas ornaments for families impacted by the Marshall Fire. A Facebook group called "Operation Christmas Ornaments From Near And Far" had people from all over the United States and even Japan make ornaments for people who lost their homes in the December 2021 fire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy