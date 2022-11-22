ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment

CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caldwellcountync.org

Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director

Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently named Ashley Bolick as director of the county's reorganized Economic Development Commission. “We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Shooting at Uptown Charlotte Transit Center

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot at the transit center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night. Mecklenburg EMS were called around 7:20 p.m. and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A heavy police presence and yellow crime tape could be seen on...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy