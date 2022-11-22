Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman’s revised Future Land Use Map ready for council consideration in December
As growth explodes in the Troutman area with thousands of homes planned for already approved developments over the next decade, town staff are finishing up an eight-month effort to revise the town’s Future Land Use Map. Town Council are scheduled to adopt a final map on December 8 following...
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment
CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
wccbcharlotte.com
Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
WXII 12
United Furniture Industries lays off all Triad employees overnight via e-mail, text message, letter states
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Board of Directors for United Furniture Industries (UFI) has announced the decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective Nov. 21. WXII 12 News received a copy of two letters sent from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday...
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 2 hours ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
ncconstructionnews.com
German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
caldwellcountync.org
Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director
Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently named Ashley Bolick as director of the county's reorganized Economic Development Commission. “We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
WECT
Life in the fast lane: Pink Energy execs drove Porsche, luxury cars on company dime
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the bankruptcy proceedings continue for North Carolina based solar power company Pink Energy, internal records from the business reveal executive leaders’ expensive tastes in cars was put on the corporate credit card. WBTV exclusively obtained copies of invoices for the vehicles Pink Energy, formerly...
iredellfreenews.com
Josh’s Farmer’s Market finds temporary location to finish out holiday season
Josh’s Farmer’s Market, which was left in limbo after after the Town of Mooresville forced owner Josh Graham to close his operation at the Lowe’s YMCA on October 31, has found a temporary home at 140 Raceway Drive, just off Williamson Road at the former Red’s Gym facility.
Tega Cay City Council member says Paul Pelosi is a 'deviant' who 'got what he asked for'
A Tega Cay City Council member posted on social media that Paul Pelosi — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — is a “disgusting old man” and that the October attack against Paul Pelosi was brought on by the victim’s own actions. Scott Shirley...
Longtime midtown restaurant Mama Ricotta’s reopens after $1M renovation, expansion
CHARLOTTE — Mama Ricotta’s is back in business after a $1 million renovation and expansion. The midtown restaurant on South Kings Drive welcomed its first diners back for dinner service on Monday, after being shuttered for three weeks. “I think people are going to really like the look,...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Shooting at Uptown Charlotte Transit Center
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot at the transit center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night. Mecklenburg EMS were called around 7:20 p.m. and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A heavy police presence and yellow crime tape could be seen on...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
