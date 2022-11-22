Since 1982, John Simonton has put on a uniform, badge, handcuffs and a gun. It has been a very good 40-year career. Simonton will be hanging up the badge and gun on November 30. Simonton admits that after doing something you have a real passion for this long he has not really decided what he will do next. He said he will have to find something to do, but he does plan to visit the family more, spend more time with the grandkids and maybe do a little fishing.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO