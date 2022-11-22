ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Oregon City Council Approves ARPA Funding for Economic Development

The Oregon City Council met in regular session last Tuesday night and opened up the meeting with a rather lengthy discussion about occupancy for a new banquet venue in town. The planning committee recommended a variance of the 2015 International Fire Code to increase occupancy from 100 to 300 at the new River’s Edge Experience, located at 103 1st Street. The code explains square footage requirements, useable exits and sprinklers for an A2 building such as this. Under the Life Safety Code 101, the building meets all of the criteria and as a result the council approved the request by longtime business owner Merlin Hagemann.
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic

CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities. The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses. Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just...
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire

Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire

A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. People lying and saying they need money for surgery. Plus many panhandlers at many Winnebago County intersections. But now here is a new scam>:. SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6

Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
After a 40 Year Career, What Are the Plans for Sheriff John Simonton After He Retires

Since 1982, John Simonton has put on a uniform, badge, handcuffs and a gun. It has been a very good 40-year career. Simonton will be hanging up the badge and gun on November 30. Simonton admits that after doing something you have a real passion for this long he has not really decided what he will do next. He said he will have to find something to do, but he does plan to visit the family more, spend more time with the grandkids and maybe do a little fishing.
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street

The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
Rockford Scanner: Hit & Run on The East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a hit and run on the East side. It...
Dispute with gun ends with hospital eval, police allege

One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a domestic disturbance involving a gun Tuesday afternoon in East Moline. About 4:45 p.m., East Moline Police were at a scene near the intersection of the 2200 block of Kennedy Drive and 3rd Street B. Several squad cars were in the area.
Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
