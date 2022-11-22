Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon City Council Approves ARPA Funding for Economic Development
The Oregon City Council met in regular session last Tuesday night and opened up the meeting with a rather lengthy discussion about occupancy for a new banquet venue in town. The planning committee recommended a variance of the 2015 International Fire Code to increase occupancy from 100 to 300 at the new River’s Edge Experience, located at 103 1st Street. The code explains square footage requirements, useable exits and sprinklers for an A2 building such as this. Under the Life Safety Code 101, the building meets all of the criteria and as a result the council approved the request by longtime business owner Merlin Hagemann.
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
fox32chicago.com
Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic
CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities. The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses. Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just...
starvedrock.media
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. People lying and saying they need money for surgery. Plus many panhandlers at many Winnebago County intersections. But now here is a new scam>:. SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
Winnebago County has high levels of COVID-19, health department says
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) —Sickness is spreading through the stateline. The Winnebago County Health Department said that there is a high level of COVID-19 in the community. The Centers for Disease Control said that the level of COVID-19 hospitalizations is up, with patients in hospital beds putting a strain on the local health system. There […]
starvedrock.media
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
nrgmediadixon.com
After a 40 Year Career, What Are the Plans for Sheriff John Simonton After He Retires
Since 1982, John Simonton has put on a uniform, badge, handcuffs and a gun. It has been a very good 40-year career. Simonton will be hanging up the badge and gun on November 30. Simonton admits that after doing something you have a real passion for this long he has not really decided what he will do next. He said he will have to find something to do, but he does plan to visit the family more, spend more time with the grandkids and maybe do a little fishing.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street
The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to […]
wglc.net
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
nrgmediadixon.com
Because of High Covid Transmission Levels in Lee and Ogle Counties, KSB Adjusts Masking Requirements
Based on recommendations from the CDC, KSB Hospital and their clinics have been adjusting the masking requirements determined by COVID-19 county transmission levels. Since transmission levels have moved to HIGH IN BOTH LEE AND OGLE COUNTIES, masks are REQUIRED for patients, visitors, and employees inside any of the KSB facilities.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Hit & Run on The East Side
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a hit and run on the East side. It...
ourquadcities.com
Dispute with gun ends with hospital eval, police allege
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a domestic disturbance involving a gun Tuesday afternoon in East Moline. About 4:45 p.m., East Moline Police were at a scene near the intersection of the 2200 block of Kennedy Drive and 3rd Street B. Several squad cars were in the area.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man robbed two banks while on court-supervised release for robbing two other banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks last year. Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on April 7, 2021. Phillips also stole $4,408 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…
If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
Comments / 0