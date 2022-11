Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an acoustic music Winter Solstice Mini-Fest featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner and folk/roots trio Low Lily on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage. The four award winning musicians, accompanied by double bassist Steve Roy, celebrate the Solstice playing energetic instrumentals and songs for the season on mandolins, guitars, fiddle, and banjo, and singing in 3 and 4 part harmony.

PUTNEY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO