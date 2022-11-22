Read full article on original website
Sunny, Chilly Black Friday Ahead Of Rain
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. Rain Returns Saturday. Here are the details from...
Rain Expected For Thanksgiving Holiday
Foggy start this morning with a little drizzle at times. Cloudy skies through the day with highs in the low 50s. Tonight showers move in. Look for light rain in central and western Oklahoma with heavier showers in the east. Thanksgiving looks chilly and damp with drizzle and light rain...
Blustery Thanksgiving Holiday
TULSA, Okla. - Cool and breezy weather is expected on Wednesday before some shower chances return on Thanksgiving. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The evolution of the main upper-level through this period seems to finally converge on a consistent basis in the data. The...
Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Gives 100,000 Thanksgiving Meals
One hundred thousand people will get food for Thanksgiving thanks to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Dana Maker is one of thousands who went through the drive-thru at the Osage Casino to pick up a Thanksgiving meal. "I am excited, this is great. I appreciate it,” said Maker. “More...
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
PSO Files Rate Review, Includes Proposal For Rate Hike
PSO customers could soon be paying more for electricity, if the Corporation Commission approves a new rate hike proposal. AARP plans to fight against the increase, saying enough is enough. If approved, this would be the third rate hike for PSO customers since last December. Public Service Company of Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Law Group Launches 'Freedom To Teach Fund'
The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the "Freedom to Teach Fund," which benefits Oklahoma public school teachers. Public educators in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to receive legal help with the fund from public donations. “Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up of four...
New Petition Seeks To Create State Question On Abortion Rights In Oklahoma
Some people want citizens in Oklahoma to have the final say when it comes to abortion rights in the state. They have filed documents with the Oklahoma Secretary of State in hopes of getting a state question on an upcoming ballot, guaranteeing the right to an abortion. They want to...
