Read full article on original website
Related
Tech Times
Aakash Sirohi Raising The Benchmark Of What It Means To Be A Successful Business Leader Aakash Sirohi
There is nothing unspectacular about Aakash Sirohi. The business leader who was able to go against all odds and rise to the top as one of India's leading business leaders. Aakash has over 20 years of experience in a myriad of hands-on sectors such as operations, strategy planning, project management, and resource optimization and he also dabbled in cybersecurity. But it wasn't until the height of the pandemic did Aakash meet his potential in becoming a business owner of New Hope Health, a venture delivering top-quality care services for mental health needs, that was able to make an ROI of 23% in its first year.
Tech Times
THE FUTURE OF PRODUCT DESIGN: BRANDS, TRENDS, AND THE POWER OF SYSTEMATIC APPROACH
Product Designer: One who finds solutions for digital products according to the unique needs of individual clients. What trends will define a product designer's future job description? An interview with Mikhail Kurakin, Product Designer at OpenWeb and Urban Connect AG. - Mikhail, how did you begin your career in design?
Comments / 0