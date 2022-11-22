There is nothing unspectacular about Aakash Sirohi. The business leader who was able to go against all odds and rise to the top as one of India's leading business leaders. Aakash has over 20 years of experience in a myriad of hands-on sectors such as operations, strategy planning, project management, and resource optimization and he also dabbled in cybersecurity. But it wasn't until the height of the pandemic did Aakash meet his potential in becoming a business owner of New Hope Health, a venture delivering top-quality care services for mental health needs, that was able to make an ROI of 23% in its first year.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO