Hispanic creator liaison, and former TikTok and early musical.ly employee, Daniela Genie has lived in many different countries throughout her life. After growing up in Venezuela, she lived in both the US and the UK. Daniela studied music and business in San Francisco, London and Boston, before joining the team at TikTok, a new app that was taking the social media world by storm. She was one of the first 15 TikTok employees when it was still called musical.ly. Her role was to build communities in more than seven countries in Latin America and Spain, bring and manage Spanish-speaking YouTubers and Instagrammers to the teen platform, and identify which would be TikTok's new stars.

15 HOURS AGO