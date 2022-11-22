ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say

The Honolulu Police Department began processing applications for concealed carry gun permits on Monday. But some applicants told KITV4 they were discouraged by the process of applying. Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say. The Honolulu Police Department began processing applications for concealed carry gun permits...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

New book about long COVID looks at impacts to society and the impetus for change

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new book about long COVID called "The Long Haul" looks at how it's changing the future of healthcare, and the economic implications if more isn't done. New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more COVID-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge. Author Ryan Prior talked...
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
civilbeat.org

Honolulu Agency Steps Up Effort To Improve Permitting Process

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting launched a new website on Wednesday, intended to improve its permitting process that has received complaints from homeowners and construction industry professionals for being too slow. The revamp comes as the department is under scrutiny following a bribery scandal, high turnover, understaffing and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
HONOLULU, HI

