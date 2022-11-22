Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shutting down a Pearl City neighborhood during a 15-hour standoff with police three years ago has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Wayman Kaua will be sentenced in March 2023 and could face 20 years.
KITV.com
Concealed carry application process kicks off in Honolulu County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu County. The question, according to Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been: Are these measures too strict, or not strict enough?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.
KITV.com
Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say
The Honolulu Police Department began processing applications for concealed carry gun permits on Monday. But some applicants told KITV4 they were discouraged by the process of applying. Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say. The Honolulu Police Department began processing applications for concealed carry gun permits...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week. The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m. Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area. The dog was taken to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
KITV.com
Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Established by law 30 years ago, the City and County of Honolulu's Historic Preservation Commission was never stood up over legal challenges from previous administrations. Part of the commission's duties include informing the Department of Planning and Permitting about significant sites early on in the permitting process...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
HPD Chief outlines approved concealed carry license rules
After a public hearing and a lengthy debate, the Honolulu Police Department has begun processing concealed carry licenses this week. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan laid out those requirements Tuesday, Nov. 22.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic suspect threatened officers. There was a similar scene in March when police took down a man threatening bystanders with a knife. Residents say crimes like these involving violent offenders are happening far...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
KITV.com
New book about long COVID looks at impacts to society and the impetus for change
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new book about long COVID called "The Long Haul" looks at how it's changing the future of healthcare, and the economic implications if more isn't done. New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more COVID-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge. Author Ryan Prior talked...
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
civilbeat.org
Honolulu Agency Steps Up Effort To Improve Permitting Process
The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting launched a new website on Wednesday, intended to improve its permitting process that has received complaints from homeowners and construction industry professionals for being too slow. The revamp comes as the department is under scrutiny following a bribery scandal, high turnover, understaffing and...
KITV.com
Honolulu non-profit Family Promise awarded $2.5M grant from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Living in paradise isn’t easy, especially with a lack of affordable housing that's driving many to the streets. But a Honolulu non-profit organization that helps families put a roof over their heads is getting some big help from one of the world's richest men. Finland delegation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
bigislandvideonews.com
HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
Comments / 2