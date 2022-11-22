ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Owners of Tula Tacos+Amigos announce restaurant closure

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
Tula Tacos + Amigos, the street taco restaurant that opened in downtown Lafayette three years ago, will close its doors for good this week, owners announced Monday.

The restaurant, part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries, will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday before being shuttered, according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.

According to our partners at The Acadiana Advocate , the owners have since hinted at a new concept coming soon in the 2,200-square-foot space at 427 Jefferson St.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

