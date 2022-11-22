ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Thanksgiving tip: Study shows most popular salad in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families are gathering around the table to grab a slice of turkey, corn, and all the Thanksgiving fixings. As guests prepare for their holiday feats, Diabetic.org shows the most popular salads in the state to put on the table. According to the study, Nevada's favorite...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Parking lots filling up at Las Vegas airport ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers planning to park a vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International should be avised that parking lots are filling up ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the airport, as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, some lots were already full. The airport said in a post...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Las Vegas Breweries in 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share the absolute best Las Vegas breweries. Though there are more than fifty breweries in Las Vegas, I’ve narrowed it down to the top 15, celebrated for their award-winning brews and lively atmospheres. From seasonal pours to refreshing beer slushies, you are bound to find a craft beer to your liking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ourbigescape.com

5 Best Valley of Fire State Park Photos Locations

Try one of our 5 best Valley of Fire State Park photos locations. About an hour and a half from Las Vegas, there is some great natural spots in the Valley of Fire State Park is a great place to spend a day or even a week exploring. This place is great for photographers because it has bright red and orange rocks, weird textures, and a big desert feel.
LAS VEGAS, NV

