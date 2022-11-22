Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
Firefighters investigate building fire in east Las Vegas valley
Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire in the east valley.
news3lv.com
Thanksgiving tip: Study shows most popular salad in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families are gathering around the table to grab a slice of turkey, corn, and all the Thanksgiving fixings. As guests prepare for their holiday feats, Diabetic.org shows the most popular salads in the state to put on the table. According to the study, Nevada's favorite...
Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition
Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Fire Department celebrates Thanksgiving with family
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department invited their families to carve the turkey and set plates inside the station this Thanksgiving. The Fire Station 51 crew cooked their feast from scratch and shared all the fixings with their loved ones. Captain Jay Ward has been...
Fox5 KVVU
Parking lots filling up at Las Vegas airport ahead of Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers planning to park a vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International should be avised that parking lots are filling up ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the airport, as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, some lots were already full. The airport said in a post...
Domino’s snubs Nevada in Chevy Bolt delivery rollout
Domino's announced an ambitious plan to put 800 electric vehicles into delivery service by the end of 2023, but Nevada won't be part of the show.
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
news3lv.com
Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
First phase of I-15 expansion complete ahead of Thanksgiving travel
The agency opened a one-mile transition lane that allows drivers to merge smoothly from three to two lanes along the southbound lanes of I-15.
news3lv.com
Nevada State Patrol and California Highway Patrol team up for Thanksgiving holiday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From the busy skies to the packed roadways, the rush is on to be in place in time for Thanksgiving day dinner. Some of the worst traffic expected is going between California and Nevada. "Fill up gas- the tank, and that way, in case we...
news3lv.com
Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains on track, submitting more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state today. UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up …. A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains...
Fox5 KVVU
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
travellemming.com
15 Best Las Vegas Breweries in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share the absolute best Las Vegas breweries. Though there are more than fifty breweries in Las Vegas, I’ve narrowed it down to the top 15, celebrated for their award-winning brews and lively atmospheres. From seasonal pours to refreshing beer slushies, you are bound to find a craft beer to your liking.
North Las Vegas local wins $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa
The frequent Aliante visitor bet $8.80 on the multi-denomination machine before hitting the mega jackpot ahead of the holiday weekend.
ourbigescape.com
5 Best Valley of Fire State Park Photos Locations
Try one of our 5 best Valley of Fire State Park photos locations. About an hour and a half from Las Vegas, there is some great natural spots in the Valley of Fire State Park is a great place to spend a day or even a week exploring. This place is great for photographers because it has bright red and orange rocks, weird textures, and a big desert feel.
