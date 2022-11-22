Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man shot in stomach during hunting accident
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a hunting accident in the Charles Lane area of Alum Creek Friday, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the accident happened as two hunters on a side-by-side were on their way back to Huntington. Officials...
WILX-TV
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
WSAZ
Additional students injured in Magoffin Co. school bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNY, Ky (WSAZ) – Two more students have been released from the hospital following an accident that sent a school bus over a steep embankment Nov. 15. According to Magoffin County Schools, one student and the bus driver remain hospitalized. At the time of the accident along Route...
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE: 18-year-old paralyzed in Magoffin County bus crash last week
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Nov. 14, a Magoffin County school bus went off the roadway, over an embankment and crashed, injuring 18 students on board and the driver. The injuries varied from minor to severe. However, 18-year-old Kelly Adams’s injuries are life-changing. His family member tells us...
WSAZ
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
‘Right place right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the […]
West Virginia man kidnapped a woman at shopping center, police say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
WSAZ
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stealing an ambulance has been found inside that vehicle in the Kanawha River. According to the Charleston Police Department, a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance was stolen by Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va. Police say Reed was a patient at CAMC General Hospital’s...
WSAZ
Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
fox56news.com
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in...
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
thebigsandynews.com
Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy
FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a double homicide in Portsmouth. In the early morning hours of Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Frank N Steins Bar at 707 Chillicothe Street. Upon arrival, reports say, officers located...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that one lane of Route 10 has reopened. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County. Officials say the ambulance involved is currently […]
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
cartercountytimes.com
Judge Executive injured in accident
Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
West Virginia woman born deaf to serve as grand marshal of parade that changed her life
Many communities are hosting Christmas Parades in the weeks ahead. This weekend the City of Williamson in Mingo County, WV will have a traditional holiday celebration, including a parade. The Grand Marshal this year is a woman whose life changed forever at that very parade decades ago.
sciotopost.com
Breaking -Serious Crash in Ross County, Helicopter Requested
Ross County – Several people are injured after a serious crash in Ross County around 7 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3101 Polk Hollow road in Chillicothe. The two-vehicle crash has one vehicle on its side and several people injured with two that are entrapped.
