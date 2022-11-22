ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KY

WSAZ

Man shot in stomach during hunting accident

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a hunting accident in the Charles Lane area of Alum Creek Friday, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the accident happened as two hunters on a side-by-side were on their way back to Huntington. Officials...
ALUM CREEK, WV
WSAZ

Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘Right place right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stealing an ambulance has been found inside that vehicle in the Kanawha River. According to the Charleston Police Department, a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance was stolen by Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va. Police say Reed was a patient at CAMC General Hospital’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
CHARLESTON, WV
fox56news.com

Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash

Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Eye on Ohio

A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few

This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for Portsmouth double homicide suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a double homicide in Portsmouth. In the early morning hours of Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Frank N Steins Bar at 707 Chillicothe Street. Upon arrival, reports say, officers located...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Judge Executive injured in accident

Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
MOREHEAD, KY
sciotopost.com

Breaking -Serious Crash in Ross County, Helicopter Requested

Ross County – Several people are injured after a serious crash in Ross County around 7 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3101 Polk Hollow road in Chillicothe. The two-vehicle crash has one vehicle on its side and several people injured with two that are entrapped.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

