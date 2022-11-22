Read full article on original website
Elon Musk’s New Twitter Verified Will Have Blue, Grey, Gold Checkmarks
Elon Musk announced plans to “tentatively” launch a new Twitter verification program on Friday next week. All verified accounts would be “manually authenticated” before the coveted check “activates.” The company CEO called the new process “Painful, but necessary.” The verification update will also differentiate verified individuals with additional colors: gold checks for companies, grey checks for the government, and blue checks for individual accounts, which Musk pointed out applies to “celebrity or not.” The announcement follows the failed $8 verified checkmarks Musk installed shortly after taking the reins of the social media platform in October. Almost immediately after introducing the new...
NBC Bay Area
Adidas Launches Investigation Into Misconduct Allegations Against Kanye West
Adidas has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, the German athletic brand announced Thursday. Adidas, which was one of several companies to cut ties with Ye after the artist made a string of anti-Semitic comments, said it launched the...
NBC Bay Area
Jennifer Lopez Deleted All of Her Instagram Posts. Here's What Fans Are Speculating
Jennifer Lopez deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle, leaving fans to wonder what the “Marry Me” star is up to. Lopez, 53, has not shared any reason for the blackout. Some fans are speculating that this social media reset means a major announcement, such as a new album, is on the way.
