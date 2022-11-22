Elon Musk announced plans to “tentatively” launch a new Twitter verification program on Friday next week. All verified accounts would be “manually authenticated” before the coveted check “activates.” The company CEO called the new process “Painful, but necessary.” The verification update will also differentiate verified individuals with additional colors: gold checks for companies, grey checks for the government, and blue checks for individual accounts, which Musk pointed out applies to “celebrity or not.” The announcement follows the failed $8 verified checkmarks Musk installed shortly after taking the reins of the social media platform in October. Almost immediately after introducing the new...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO