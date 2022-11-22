ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

Man in Georgia allegedly burned down ex-girlfriend’s house during SWAT standoff

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in Pickens County, Georgia, after he allegedly burned down his ex-girlfriend’s house during a SWAT standoff.

According to WSB-TV, Picken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house in Jasper, Georgia, after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Scott Eric Shane Wallace, 54, broke into her house and threatened to burn it down.

When deputies arrived at the house, the woman was outside it but Wallace remained inside, according to WSB-TV.

SWAT teams with Cherokee County were called out to the house and they attempted to negotiate with Wallace. After some time, three SWAT officers went inside the house. Wallace then allegedly set it on fire, according to WSB-TV.

Wallace eventually came out of the house allegedly with a lighter and lighter fluid in his hands, according to WSB-TV. Wallace was arrested and has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault and arson.

According to WSB-TV, no officers were injured. The woman’s house was destroyed and her family members told WSB-TV that she has lost everything other than the clothes she escaped wearing and her phone.

No further information has been released.

