ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Local families speak out about loved ones lost to opioid epidemic

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Two local mothers are speaking out and sharing their stories after losing their sons to the opioid epidemic.

Families supporting Families in Oklahoma is a group that regularly meets inside Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine to talk about their loved ones.

Like Rider.

“He always made people laugh,” said Rider’s mother, Stacy Clemendot.

And Gavin.

“My son passed away August 31st and we believe it was opioid related,” Gavin’s mother, Delana Pritchard, said.

These moms, and family members, are okay talking about what others won’t.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about it, we just try and hide it and act like nothing is going on but it’s devastating, it’s killing our young,” Pritchard said.

Young people like Rider, who was struggling with his mental health and already taking a binder full of medications.

“He was on a lot,” said Clemandot.

Clemandot said the drug that killed her young son was an opioid.

“He had an overdose on his friend’s mother’s morphine,” she said.

Gavin died just a day short of his birthday and was left for dead in a car. His parents believe the pill he took was laced with fentanyl.

“Drugs that are out there now are deadly and it’s very easy to get your hands on and it’s cheap. This is whole different epidemic now,” Pritchard said.

Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are blamed for helping cause the epidemic. All three are now planning to pay billions of dollars to settle lawsuits against them.

“I think it shows their guilt in part of it and I hope they use the money for good and for the programs and education they need and the workforce program to help addicts get back on their feet to live a sober life,” said Pritchard.

A life Rider tried to live before dying in rehab after taking opioids.

“He had this biggest heart you have ever seen and that is what they don’t see his whole personality because they stopped at his issue and considered him a drug addict not someone who needed help,” Clemandot said.

Both mothers hope the pharmacy settlement money can help their cause and save more lives.

For more information about accessing Naloxone and other harm reduction materials, click here or check out the following images.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfvMI_0jJPlbbC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3or9WM_0jJPlbbC00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP

Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Wrongfully convicted Ohio man awarded $45M by federal jury

DAYTON, Ohio — A man who was wrongfully convicted in Ohio has been awarded $45 million by a federal jury, the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. According to WHIO, Roger Dean Gillispie served 20 years in prison for the kidnapping and rape of three women in Miami and Harrison townships that he did not commit. He was exonerated in 2011 after a federal court found that key evidence had been withheld by the state. That key evidence would have led to Gillispie getting acquitted, but it was not presented to the juries in either one of his two trials.
OHIO STATE
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves

Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman found dead, husband rescued in Utah's Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, UTAH — A 31-year-old woman was found dead at Zion National Park in Utah after her husband reported the couple experienced symptoms of hypothermia while camping in the park. The husband told authorities the couple were on a permitted 16-mile hike in the park's Narrows section on Tuesday...
UTAH STATE
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
106K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy