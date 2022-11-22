Local families speak out about loved ones lost to opioid epidemic

TULSA, Okla. — Two local mothers are speaking out and sharing their stories after losing their sons to the opioid epidemic.

Families supporting Families in Oklahoma is a group that regularly meets inside Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine to talk about their loved ones.

Like Rider.

“He always made people laugh,” said Rider’s mother, Stacy Clemendot.

And Gavin.

“My son passed away August 31st and we believe it was opioid related,” Gavin’s mother, Delana Pritchard, said.

These moms, and family members, are okay talking about what others won’t.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about it, we just try and hide it and act like nothing is going on but it’s devastating, it’s killing our young,” Pritchard said.

Young people like Rider, who was struggling with his mental health and already taking a binder full of medications.

“He was on a lot,” said Clemandot.

Clemandot said the drug that killed her young son was an opioid.

“He had an overdose on his friend’s mother’s morphine,” she said.

Gavin died just a day short of his birthday and was left for dead in a car. His parents believe the pill he took was laced with fentanyl.

“Drugs that are out there now are deadly and it’s very easy to get your hands on and it’s cheap. This is whole different epidemic now,” Pritchard said.

Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are blamed for helping cause the epidemic. All three are now planning to pay billions of dollars to settle lawsuits against them.

“I think it shows their guilt in part of it and I hope they use the money for good and for the programs and education they need and the workforce program to help addicts get back on their feet to live a sober life,” said Pritchard.

A life Rider tried to live before dying in rehab after taking opioids.

“He had this biggest heart you have ever seen and that is what they don’t see his whole personality because they stopped at his issue and considered him a drug addict not someone who needed help,” Clemandot said.

Both mothers hope the pharmacy settlement money can help their cause and save more lives.

For more information about accessing Naloxone and other harm reduction materials, click here or check out the following images.

©2022 Cox Media Group