Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Athlete of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-20 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Matthew Brimhall, Senior, Snowflake - Nobody was getting past Brimhall, who finished up the night with an outstanding 19 total tackles. Of his tackles, 12 of them were recorded as solo, and three of them were for a loss to help Snowflake defeat Arcadia 19-0.

Adam Damante, Senior, ALA-Gilbert North - Helping the Eagles roll through Arizona College Prep 48-10 in their first year in 4A, Damante completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 296 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Eagles to the quarterfinals.

Matthew Jensen, Senior, Marana - Jensen really helped Marana clinch the victory over Sunnyslope with his contributions both offensively and defensively. Offensively, Jensen hammered things home for the Tigers, carrying the ball 14 times for 40 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he had six tackles and a sack, helping Marana move on to the quarterfinals by defeating Sunnyslope 26-17.

Lenox Lawson, Senior, Red Mountain - It was an explosive night for Lawson, who helped Red Mountain slide by Brophy 45-38 in a wildly exciting game. Lawson carried the ball 23 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns against a very strong Brophy defense, while also catching the ball five times for 65 yards.

Cody Leopold, Senior, Prescott - Leopold helped the Badgers pick up a 35-28 win over Apache Junction with some strong leg work on Friday night. He carried the ball 30 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns, along with five tackles defensively and a fumble recovery.

Vinny Mansfield, Senior, Desert Edge - While he might have had only four receptions on the night, Mansfield was able to come through for the Scorpions when they needed him most. Of his receptions, three of them were good for a touchdown, and he finished the night still with 90 total yards in the 42-7 victory over Central.

Diego Morales, Junior, Queen Creek - With 20 carries on the night, Morales finished the game with 150 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bulldogs defeat the Boulder Creek Jaguars 37-7.

Zeke Rodriguez, Sophomore, Casteel - Putting up three touchdowns for Casteel, Rodriguez had a stellar night in the 70-30 win over Cesar Chavez. With everyone able to get some touches, Rodriguez finished the night with eight carries for 103 yards, as well. His three touchdowns in the game set a new personal best for Rodriguez.

Deacon Shea, Junior, Notre Dame Prep - Stepping up big-time for the Saints on Friday, Shea finished the night with nine tackles, eight of them recorded as solo. He also had two tackles for a loss, as well as two sacks on the night to help Notre Dame Prep defeat Paradise Valley 42-19.

Richard Stallworth, Senior, Yuma Catholic - Already one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Arizona’s history, Stallworth helped Yuma Catholic continue its run in its first year in 4A, leading the Shamrocks to a 56-42 victory over Buckeye. Stallworth completed 26 of his 34 pass attempts for a total of 518 yards and seven touchdowns.

Isaac Stopke, Senior, Lake Havasu - Bringing an end to Poston Butte’s season, Stopke had an outstanding night on Friday for the Knights in their 42-24 victory. He finished the night with 36 carries for 324 yards and six touchdowns.

Dylan Tapley, Junior, Desert Mountain - Making an impact on both sides of the ball, Tapley helped Desert Mountain defeat Verrado 38-7 on Friday. Offensively, Tapley had four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, while defensively, he had three solo tackles, as well as two interceptions for 95 yards and three passes defended.

Keona Wilhite, Junior, Salpointe Catholic - Every single inch mattered in the double-OT win on Friday against Williams Field. Helping the Lancers pick up a 36-33 win, Wilhite had 10 tackles, eight of them recorded as solo. He also had three tackles for a loss and three sacks.