ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Canton, Tioga set for state football games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams will battle for their respective seasons this weekend. In New York, Tioga football puts its 25-game win streak on the line Friday afternoon in the New York State Class D State Final Four. The #1 Tigers (12-0) will face #2 Randolph (11-0) at 3 pm Friday at Union-Endicott. […]
CANTON, PA
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant

Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs Bryant (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse TBD. Over/Under TBD. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 66.4% ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica women’s ice hockey joins national rankings, movement among other area schools

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With a pair of wins last week over Stevenson, the Utica women’s ice hockey team had a chance to move into the DCU/USCHO Division III women’s hockey poll, and with SUNY Cortland dropping a pair of games to unranked Oswego State, that is exactly what happened for the Pioneers. Despite receiving votes in every poll, Utica was yet to break into the top-15, that is until Monday, when they appeared in that 15th spot.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica football wideout Nate Palmer named Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica University graduate student and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School alumni Nate Palmer was named one of fifteen semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, presented to Division III college football’s most outstanding player, on Tuesday afternoon after his historic season with the Pioneers. He is the first Pioneer to be selected as a Trophy semifinalist.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Syracuse Falls to Red Storm in Overtime

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight night, the SU players found themselves working overtime at the Empire Classic in Brooklyn. Unlike Monday night though, it was the opponent that dominated the extra session. St. John’s outscored Syracuse 11-4 in the overtime and remained unbeaten with a 76-69 victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-5, 3-4) vs. Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as favorites for the first time on the road in ACC play this season with the Orange getting 10.5 points. TV/Streaming: ACC RSN (YES Network in Syracuse), WatchESPN...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy

When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
JAMESVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy