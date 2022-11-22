Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Canton, Tioga set for state football games
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams will battle for their respective seasons this weekend. In New York, Tioga football puts its 25-game win streak on the line Friday afternoon in the New York State Class D State Final Four. The #1 Tigers (12-0) will face #2 Randolph (11-0) at 3 pm Friday at Union-Endicott. […]
How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant
Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs Bryant (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse TBD. Over/Under TBD. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 66.4% ...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica women’s ice hockey joins national rankings, movement among other area schools
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With a pair of wins last week over Stevenson, the Utica women’s ice hockey team had a chance to move into the DCU/USCHO Division III women’s hockey poll, and with SUNY Cortland dropping a pair of games to unranked Oswego State, that is exactly what happened for the Pioneers. Despite receiving votes in every poll, Utica was yet to break into the top-15, that is until Monday, when they appeared in that 15th spot.
How to stream Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica football wideout Nate Palmer named Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica University graduate student and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School alumni Nate Palmer was named one of fifteen semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, presented to Division III college football’s most outstanding player, on Tuesday afternoon after his historic season with the Pioneers. He is the first Pioneer to be selected as a Trophy semifinalist.
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
cnyhomepage.com
Syracuse Falls to Red Storm in Overtime
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight night, the SU players found themselves working overtime at the Empire Classic in Brooklyn. Unlike Monday night though, it was the opponent that dominated the extra session. St. John’s outscored Syracuse 11-4 in the overtime and remained unbeaten with a 76-69 victory.
syracuse.com
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. St. John’s
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-5, 3-4) vs. Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as favorites for the first time on the road in ACC play this season with the Orange getting 10.5 points. TV/Streaming: ACC RSN (YES Network in Syracuse), WatchESPN...
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy
When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
How small players feed Syracuse’s big gun problem: 1,000 crime guns have come from outside NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — On April 27, 2016, Victor Vasquez Melendez walked into the Southern Oaks Gun and Pawn in Orlando, Fla., and bought a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Three weeks later, that same Jimenez Arms pistol was found, loaded, in a student’s backpack at Fowler High School, according to court records.
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
syracuse.com
Union official: We’ll need thousands more members to build Micron megafab in Clay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The business manager of one of Central New York’s largest labor unions says it will needs thousands of new members to build Micron Technology Inc.’s planned $100 billion semiconductor plant in Clay. Syracuse-based Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81 has 1,500 members, all union-trained plumbers, pipe...
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County jury acquitted two men Tuesday of an East Side ambush murder after deliberating for five hours in the afternoon. Quonta Albert and Kadeem Arrindell-Martin were found not guilty of hunting down Anthony Perry, 36, and Albert shooting him nine times, as Perry walked his dog on May 3, 2020.
Anthony Broadwater files federal lawsuit against Syracuse, county over wrongful rape conviction
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anthony Broadwater has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Syracuse and Onondaga County over his wrongful rape conviction and 16-year imprisonment. The Syracuse man was exonerated last year of his wrongful conviction for the 1981 rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author.
Comments / 0