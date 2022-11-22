ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill shooting suspect apprehended

PEEKSKILL – A 19-year-old Peekskill man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting of another man minutes before 12 noon on Wednesday, November 9. Peekskill Police found the victim, a 31-year-old Peekskill man, lying on the sidewalk; he had sustained a gunshot...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Boiceville man charged with felony DWI

WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Columbia County recovers guns during buyback event

HUDSON – A total of 45 firearms were turned in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during last week’s gun buyback event conducted by the sheriff’s office and the state attorney general. AG Letitia James has been conducting similar events around the Hudson Valley and across...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suffern man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway crash

WOODBURY – State Police have charged a Suffern man with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle following a one-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew Moskowitz, 26, was traveling southbound in the right lane when...
SUFFERN, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with resisting arrest, harassment

SAUGERTIES – A 23-year-old Town of Saugerties man was arrested on Saturday after he became engaged in a confrontation with Saugerties police officers. As a result, he was charged with resisting arrest, exposure of a person and harassment following the incident on Burt Street in the Village of Saugerties.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

