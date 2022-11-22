ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Thanks to all the blood donors who participated in our blood drive this past Saturday. It was a great success; our goal was 25 units and 32 were donated. Our last Bingo Fundraiser for the community center was also very successful. Thanks to all who came out to play and wind up the year. Congratulations to Tabitha Deskins, winner of the grand prize coverall game.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
macaronikid.com

Happy Thanksgiving Winston-Salem

With the hustle of the holidays upon us, it is easy to lose sight of the things that we are grateful for in our lives. We only get one trip around the sun, and I want to make mine count, taking chances when they present themselves, and saying I love you more often to my family and friends. I want them to know while I am here, so they will never have to guess when I am gone.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
wfirnews.com

Make the drive to Galax for High Country Lights

Make the drive to Galax on weekends between now and New Years for “High Country Lights,” at Felts Park. The Christmas lights spectacular also features carriage rides, live music – and a special visit from Santa this Saturday. This is the 18th year for High Country Lights at Felts Park in Galax; admission is free. William Bottomley is the organizer behind the event:
GALAX, VA
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Porch parade returns

Lit up for all to see, this house was a Christmas wonderland during last year’s Stokes County Christmas Porch Parade. (Submitted photo) For the third consecutive year, the King Department of Parks and Recreation is sponsoring its Christmas Parade of Porches. Don’t let the name fool you — anyone...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it. Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
KING, NC
ourdavie.com

Wanda (Boyter) Goforth

Wanda (Boyter) Goforth, 54, of Mocksville, NC entered her heavenly home on Nov. 19, 2022. Wanda was born on Dec. 28, 1967 in Forsyth County, daughter of the late William Andrew Boyter Jr. and Rebecca Sue Cook. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by 2 stepchildren, Kaci and Laci Goforth, and 2 grandchildren, Kaylee and Kylie Hicks.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Kersey Valley Christmas Opens Its Second Season With New Attractions

A lot of people in the Greensboro area know Kersey Valley best for its Halloween Spooky Woods events; however, Halloween is now in the rear-view mirror and it’s time for holiday events like Kersey Valley Christmas. This year, Kersey Valley is introducing some new attractions such as a “Candy...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

