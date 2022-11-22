With the hustle of the holidays upon us, it is easy to lose sight of the things that we are grateful for in our lives. We only get one trip around the sun, and I want to make mine count, taking chances when they present themselves, and saying I love you more often to my family and friends. I want them to know while I am here, so they will never have to guess when I am gone.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO