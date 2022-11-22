Read full article on original website
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Thanks to all the blood donors who participated in our blood drive this past Saturday. It was a great success; our goal was 25 units and 32 were donated. Our last Bingo Fundraiser for the community center was also very successful. Thanks to all who came out to play and wind up the year. Congratulations to Tabitha Deskins, winner of the grand prize coverall game.
macaronikid.com
Happy Thanksgiving Winston-Salem
With the hustle of the holidays upon us, it is easy to lose sight of the things that we are grateful for in our lives. We only get one trip around the sun, and I want to make mine count, taking chances when they present themselves, and saying I love you more often to my family and friends. I want them to know while I am here, so they will never have to guess when I am gone.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
wfirnews.com
Make the drive to Galax for High Country Lights
Make the drive to Galax on weekends between now and New Years for “High Country Lights,” at Felts Park. The Christmas lights spectacular also features carriage rides, live music – and a special visit from Santa this Saturday. This is the 18th year for High Country Lights at Felts Park in Galax; admission is free. William Bottomley is the organizer behind the event:
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
thestokesnews.com
Porch parade returns
Lit up for all to see, this house was a Christmas wonderland during last year’s Stokes County Christmas Porch Parade. (Submitted photo) For the third consecutive year, the King Department of Parks and Recreation is sponsoring its Christmas Parade of Porches. Don’t let the name fool you — anyone...
iredellfreenews.com
Josh’s Farmer’s Market finds temporary location to finish out holiday season
Josh’s Farmer’s Market, which was left in limbo after after the Town of Mooresville forced owner Josh Graham to close his operation at the Lowe’s YMCA on October 31, has found a temporary home at 140 Raceway Drive, just off Williamson Road at the former Red’s Gym facility.
WBTV
Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it. Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.
WXII 12
Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
WXII 12
Future of Forsyth County Animal Shelter unclear as Forsyth Humane Society asks for more funding from county
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Photo features a generic photo of an animal shelter and not of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) said it has submitted a 90-day notice to dissolve its contract with the county after first taking over the Forsyth County Animal Shelter five years ago.
Novant nurse shares gratitude after graduation derailed by life-threatening medical issue
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us will be counting our blessings during the thanksgiving holiday. One man says he's especially thankful for finally achieving his goal that was decades in the making. Medical problems derailed his dream of becoming a nurse. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland shares his...
ourdavie.com
Time to talk about mental health: Go along on a mother’s journey
Join a Davie County mom for a brief glimpse into her family’s journey alongside a loved one diagnosed with severe mental illness. “I texted Sister at 9:34 p.m. Sierra just showed up in a Charlotte Emergency Room, she’s alive. Sister’s immediate reply was, ‘How did we get to...
ourdavie.com
Wanda (Boyter) Goforth
Wanda (Boyter) Goforth, 54, of Mocksville, NC entered her heavenly home on Nov. 19, 2022. Wanda was born on Dec. 28, 1967 in Forsyth County, daughter of the late William Andrew Boyter Jr. and Rebecca Sue Cook. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by 2 stepchildren, Kaci and Laci Goforth, and 2 grandchildren, Kaylee and Kylie Hicks.
wfmynews2.com
Money dispute causes Forsyth Human Society to end contract with county
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society is preparing to end its contract to keep running the county's animal shelter. It comes down to money, the humane society is asking the county to increase funding. The county is asking the shelter to cut costs. WFMY News 2's Grace...
rhinotimes.com
Kersey Valley Christmas Opens Its Second Season With New Attractions
A lot of people in the Greensboro area know Kersey Valley best for its Halloween Spooky Woods events; however, Halloween is now in the rear-view mirror and it’s time for holiday events like Kersey Valley Christmas. This year, Kersey Valley is introducing some new attractions such as a “Candy...
WXII 12
Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
Humane Society of Charlotte offering furry twists on post-Thanksgiving deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving may be a day of feasting and sharing gratitude for one's blessings, but the day after kicks off a frenzy of holiday deals. But perhaps the best gift for your home isn't a giant TV or fancy gadget, but rather a new fur-ever friend?. The...
