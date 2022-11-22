Read full article on original website
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
Butler County man accused of assaulting pregnant woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man is accused of hitting and strangling a pregnant woman twice in one day.Butler City police said officers responded to a domestic dispute on Kaufman Drive on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said Jamel Barnes assaulted her. The man was taken to Butler County Prison and charged with strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest. After he was arraigned, he was released with an unsecured bond. Police said he returned to the home on Kaufman Drive, forced his way inside, hit the woman — who is nine months pregnant — in the face and strangled her. Police said while attacking the woman, he said, "I'm gonna kill you," and "I hope you and the baby die." The woman escaped the home and went to the police station. Later, Barnes was arrested again. He is now charged with burglary, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, simple assault, and terroristic threats. He is back in the prison.
wtae.com
Beaver County pursuit of stolen car ends with teenage boys arrested, gun found
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with two teenage boys being arrested and a gun being found. State police said the incident happened a little before noon Monday on the 3200 block of Green Garden Road in Hopewell Township. Investigators said...
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop
PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police seek missing girl, 13
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Mariah Moreno did not return home after school Wednesday, police said. Mariah is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is known to frequent the city's Beechview neighborhood.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Juveniles, One with a Firearm, Found in Stolen Car after Short Police Pursuit in Hopewell Twp.
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they identified a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had been stolen along Green Garden Road in Hopewell twp., Beaver County, and attempted to make a traffic stop on that vehicle at 11:52 AM Monday morning, November 21, 2022.
Surveillance video captures Westmoreland Prison guard's involvement in assault, detectives say
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison testified that he started locking his cell door on C Unit after two other prisoners began picking on him. That’s what he did Aug. 20 when he took a nap on the top bunk of his cell in the Hempfield facility. But the pair got in and pulled him to the ground.
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder. Arriving on scene, […]
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Greensburg man sentenced in July assault of 10-year-old boy
A Greensburg man who assaulted a 10-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison. Aaron M. Adair, 30, expressed remorse for his actions on July 21. “I’m sorry, I can’t take back what I did,” Adair said. He pleaded...
wtae.com
Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash
GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenage students at Aliquippa are charged because police said they attacked another student during school. The fight was caught on camera. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, who said she thinks there’s a fighting problem at the school. Three teenage...
explore venango
Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man
A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.
Police: Munhall funeral director left body unrefrigerated for more than a week
A Munhall funeral home owner has been charged with abuse of a corpse after, police say, he left a body unrefrigerated for more than a week. Michael Aldrich, 74, director at Aldrich Funeral Home in Munhall, was charged by Munhall police. The family of Dexter Owens, who died in late...
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
wtae.com
Duquesne woman in custody after allegedly threatening to set herself and house on fire
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman was placed in custody Wednesday night in Duquesne after allegedly threatening to set herself and her house on fire. Duquesne fire Chief Frank Cobb says he was with police officers at city hall when the woman in question called and threatened to set herself on fire. He says she had been calling all day, exhibiting signs of psychological distress.
