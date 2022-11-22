ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

R C
3d ago

not a common name in Beaver County? Is he perhaps another one of Joe Biden's illegals or perhaps one of Obama's resettled Puerto Rican hurricane victims? Anyone know?

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man is accused of hitting and strangling a pregnant woman twice in one day.Butler City police said officers responded to a domestic dispute on Kaufman Drive on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said Jamel Barnes assaulted her. The man was taken to Butler County Prison and charged with strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest. After he was arraigned, he was released with an unsecured bond. Police said he returned to the home on Kaufman Drive, forced his way inside, hit the woman — who is nine months pregnant — in the face and strangled her. Police said while attacking the woman, he said, "I'm gonna kill you," and "I hope you and the baby die." The woman escaped the home and went to the police station. Later, Barnes was arrested again. He is now charged with burglary, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, simple assault, and terroristic threats. He is back in the prison. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop

PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police seek missing girl, 13

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Mariah Moreno did not return home after school Wednesday, police said. Mariah is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is known to frequent the city's Beechview neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder.   Arriving on scene, […]
WHEELING, WV
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
GLASSPORT, PA
explore venango

Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Duquesne woman in custody after allegedly threatening to set herself and house on fire

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman was placed in custody Wednesday night in Duquesne after allegedly threatening to set herself and her house on fire. Duquesne fire Chief Frank Cobb says he was with police officers at city hall when the woman in question called and threatened to set herself on fire. He says she had been calling all day, exhibiting signs of psychological distress.
DUQUESNE, PA

