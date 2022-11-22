Read full article on original website
A Rare Apollo 11 Photo of Neil Armstrong on the Moon Is up for Auction
In July 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history with their Apollo 11 mission by becoming the first humans to walk on the moon. Now, a previously unknown still photograph of the famous moon walk is heading to auction. Bonhams is currently hosting its “Space Photography” sale, which includes a rare 70mm photograph from the historic mission. The image shows Neil Armstrong making his first steps on the lunar surface while packing bulk samples into Eagle’s Modularized Equipment Stowage Assembly (MESA). It’s believed to be the only known full-body photograph of Armstrong from the mission available. According...
