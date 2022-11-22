UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a 63-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday was found safe around midnight and returned home.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The missing woman resides at an adult care facility in Wyoming.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long brown coat, and carrying a yellow bag.

The woman was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson in Walker at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

She is considered vulnerable. Due to the cold weather, there is concern for her safety.

