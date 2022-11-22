UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a 63-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday was found safe around midnight and returned home.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
The missing woman resides at an adult care facility in Wyoming.
She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long brown coat, and carrying a yellow bag.
The woman was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson in Walker at around 9 a.m. on Monday.
She is considered vulnerable. Due to the cold weather, there is concern for her safety.
