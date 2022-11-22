OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
02-08-16-22-29
(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Lotto America
03-12-14-29-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $30,490,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
Powerball
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
