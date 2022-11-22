ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

02-08-16-22-29

(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Lotto America

03-12-14-29-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5

(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $30,490,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

Powerball

01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for feelings of depression and homesickness a few months after arriving in Hawaii last year, according to his lawsuit, filed in April. He wasn’t diagnosed with any disqualifying behavioral, emotional or mental disorder, the lawsuit said. He later filled out forms to register his firearms with the Honolulu Police Department and indicated that he had been treated for depression, but noted is was “not serious.”
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Red flag warnings canceled as Southern California winds ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend. Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs. Electricity for thousands of customers in Riverside and Ventura counties was cut on Thanksgiving Day to prevent wildfires caused by wind damage to power lines and electrical infrastructure. No major fires were reported during the latest Santa Ana wind event.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
579K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy