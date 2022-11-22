Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WKRC
Man accused of leading police on highway chase arrested 1 year later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly one year after allegedly leading police on a wild chase, a Maineville man is in custody Thursday night. Police say an officer tried to stop Steven Kile, 25, on US 42 at I-275 in Sharonville in November 2021 because he had a felony warrant out of Warren County.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police arrest man suspected of shooting teenage girl
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in a Winton Hills shooting from August. Police believe Jaymoni Crutchfield and the victim argued over a cell phone on Craft Street on August 17. At some point, Crutchfield allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
WKRC
ATF offering reward for suspect who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Green Township Police Department, are asking for helping looking for a shooting suspect. According to a press release, just before midnight on Nov. 17, the suspect fired shots into a residence. That residence apparently belongs to a...
Fox 19
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
WKRC
Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
eaglecountryonline.com
Walton Woman Charged with Manslaughter Following Suspected Overdose Death
An arrest was made Tuesday during a traffic stop in Boone County. Jennifer Moore. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Walton women has been charged with manslaughter following a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man. Jennifer Moore, 38, was identified as the person who allegedly trafficked in...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Cincinnati man killed in semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Cincinnati man was killed when he crashed his semi outside of Lima on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas J. Sajna reportedly drove his semi off the side of I-75 in Perry Township and struck a bridge overpass support. The 50-year-old passed away at a nearby hospital.
WKRC
911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
WLWT 5
Porch pirates on the prowl early in Cincinnati according to police
CINCINNATI — Holiday shopping is right around the corner. That means porch pirates will be on the prowl to steal your packages and police expect the crime to skyrocket in the next few weeks. "It's really sad that someone felt the need to do that," victim of an Oakley...
WKRC
4-year-old girl hit by car yards from spot where 4-year-old boy was hit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One mother is grateful for her four-year-old daughter’s life this Thanksgiving after her daughter by hit by a car. "I'm thankful that my baby's still here,” said Lavaya Mayberry. Mayberry’s daughter, Laya, was hit one week earlier outside her grandmother’s Avondale apartment.
House fire in Florence sends one to hospital
One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from house fire on Hampshire Place in Florence
WLWT 5
Firefighters perform 'aggressive attack' on Thanksgiving Day fire at Cincinnati townhome
CINCINNATI — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a Cincinnati townhome on Thanksgiving Day. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire happened late Thursday afternoon at 6005 Meyers Dr. in Hartwell. According to Cincinnati District Fire Chief...
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Fox 19
1 critically hurt in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Monday night in Avondale. It happened around 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Forest Avenue. One of those shot is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police at the scene. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. See...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Comments / 0