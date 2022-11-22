ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Cincinnati Police arrest man suspected of shooting teenage girl

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in a Winton Hills shooting from August. Police believe Jaymoni Crutchfield and the victim argued over a cell phone on Craft Street on August 17. At some point, Crutchfield allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati man killed in semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Cincinnati man was killed when he crashed his semi outside of Lima on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas J. Sajna reportedly drove his semi off the side of I-75 in Perry Township and struck a bridge overpass support. The 50-year-old passed away at a nearby hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 critically hurt in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Monday night in Avondale. It happened around 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Forest Avenue. One of those shot is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police at the scene. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. See...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy