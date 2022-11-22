Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:
8-5-9
(eight, five, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:
8-5-9
(eight, five, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0