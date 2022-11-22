Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-08-16-22-29
(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-08-16-22-29
(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0