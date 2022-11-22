Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 29 points and No. 23 Villanova pulled out an 83-80 win over Belmont in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half. The Wildcats (5-0), who survived to play No. 21 Baylor on Saturday, were...
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for feelings of depression and homesickness a few months after arriving in Hawaii last year, according to his lawsuit, filed in April. He wasn’t diagnosed with any disqualifying behavioral, emotional or mental disorder, the lawsuit said. He later filled out forms to register his firearms with the Honolulu Police Department and indicated that he had been treated for depression, but noted is was “not serious.”
PHOENIX (AP) — Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the...
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend. Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs. Electricity for thousands of customers in Riverside and Ventura counties was cut on Thanksgiving Day to prevent wildfires caused by wind damage to power lines and electrical infrastructure. No major fires were reported during the latest Santa Ana wind event.
