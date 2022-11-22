ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Jalen Brunson puts up 34 as Knicks top Thunder

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0dEV_0jJPidG100

Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Brunson shot 14 of 20 from the floor, including 13 of 14 from inside the arc. His 34 points tied his regular-season career high, and he also contributed a game-high nine assists.

Brunson wasn’t the only Knicks player who produced a big night from the floor, as RJ Barrett and Julius Randle scored 25 each as New York snapped a two-game losing streak. Randle added 11 rebounds and Barrett had eight boards.

Barrett had slumped of late, shooting just 26.3 percent from the floor and going 2 of 25 from behind the 3-point arc in his previous five games. However, he said he wasn’t going to be afraid to keep firing shots.

It paid off for him quickly Monday, as he hit all four of his shots in the first quarter to help New York grab a 38-34 lead.

He made his first three 3-point tries against the Thunder and finished 10 of 16 from the floor and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Randle was 9 of 16 from the field as the Knicks shot 52.6 percent, tying their second-best shooting performance of the season.

Immanuel Quickly, who was just 3 of 16 from the floor in the previous three games, scored 18 off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting and sank a season-high four 3-pointers.

The Knicks took the lead for good late in the first quarter, then seized control in the second, when they scored eight points off five Thunder turnovers and held Oklahoma City to just 6-of-18 shooting from the floor.

Randle scored nine points in the frame.

The Knicks finished with 72-60 edge on points in the paint.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points while Luguentz Dort matched his season high with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Josh Giddey added 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Jalen Williams scored 13.

Gilgeous-Alexander also had seven assists.

The Knicks finished a five-games-in-seven-days road trip 3-2.

Oklahoma City has dropped back-to-back games.

The teams split their two-game season series.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Bradley Beal Ruled Out Tonight Against The Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat will not have to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Wednesday. Beal was ruled out because of a quad injury. The Wizards are also without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (right ankle soreness). Beal is arguably having...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton

The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Anthony Davis Has Monster Game in Lakers 115-105 Loss to Suns, Patrick Beverley Ejected

Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Chicago Bulls (7-10) begin their six-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-4) tonight. The Bulls beat the Celtics 121-107 at home on Monday to snap their four-game losing streak. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds, and Zach LaVine added 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Doncic leads Dallas against Toronto after 42-point game

Dallas Mavericks (9-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Toronto Raptors after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks' 125-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Raptors are 6-2 on their home court. Toronto is 1-3...
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy