3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call
Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced throughout the week, but it's unclear if the 22-year-old will play on Sunday against the Titans. "We'll see. He's questionable right now. Limited all week at practice, so we'll see." Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He was good. It was a good week."
Broncos will be without receivers Jeudy, Hamler vs. Carolina
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler for their game Sunday at Carolina
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
Green Bay Packers receive unfortunate news
As the Green Bay Packers ready for Week 12, they received unfortunate news on Friday. After he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league suspended rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Rhyan received the minimum six-game suspension for a first-time offense of the policy. Packers reporter Ryan Wood of the USA Today Network tweeted Friday afternoon, Read more... The post Green Bay Packers receive unfortunate news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Place LB Cole Holcomb on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Washington Commanders are making some changes to their roster. The team announced Friday that linebacker Cole Holcomb would be placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a foot injury. Holcomb, 26, is in the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face After Releasing Him Earlier in the Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The four-year lineman spent the first 10 games of the season on injured reserve. The Bengals waived him on Tuesday. He cleared waivers, which paved the way for his return to the team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish
This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Beckham Bowl’? Giants Think Thanksgiving at Cowboys Will Sway OBJ Signing
FRISCO - We have playfully called this Thanksgiving matchup between NFC East rivals - and Odell Beckham Jr. suitors - "The OBJ Sweepstakes,'' suggesting that "Winner Take All'' as the free agent receiver contemplates his signing future. But maybe we should be taking our playful concept more seriously. “To be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace
The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.
