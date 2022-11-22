ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call

Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Green Bay Packers receive unfortunate news

As the Green Bay Packers ready for Week 12, they received unfortunate news on Friday. After he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league suspended rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Rhyan received the minimum six-game suspension for a first-time offense of the policy. Packers reporter Ryan Wood of the USA Today Network tweeted Friday afternoon, Read more... The post Green Bay Packers receive unfortunate news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders Place LB Cole Holcomb on IR; Who Replaces Him?

The Washington Commanders are making some changes to their roster. The team announced Friday that linebacker Cole Holcomb would be placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a foot injury. Holcomb, 26, is in the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish

This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Beckham Bowl’? Giants Think Thanksgiving at Cowboys Will Sway OBJ Signing

FRISCO - We have playfully called this Thanksgiving matchup between NFC East rivals - and Odell Beckham Jr. suitors - "The OBJ Sweepstakes,'' suggesting that "Winner Take All'' as the free agent receiver contemplates his signing future. But maybe we should be taking our playful concept more seriously. “To be...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.

