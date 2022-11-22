ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Boulder grad lands in biggest movie on the planet

“Everything.” That, in a word, is what it means to actor Aba Arthur to be a new part of the “Black Panther” universe. “For me, that starts, of course, with being an African,” Arthur said last Saturday afternoon at a special screening of “Wakanda Forever” held in her honor at the Regal UA Denver Pavilions cinema. ...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Michael Driscoll's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit, Possible Cost to Denver

This is the second in a series of posts about pending lawsuits against Denver connected to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Click to read part one, "Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor." Denver has settled three lawsuits related to the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations and was...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks

Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura Voepel in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31. Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks. Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Morrissey cancels Colorado concert

DENVER — Morrissey will not be performing in Colorado on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter has canceled a concert set to take place Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, as well as a show Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. "Due to band illness, we are devastated to announce we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver audit shows DIA oversight issues with concessions, contracts

A City of Denver audit shows Denver International Airport isn't adequately overseeing its concessions and contracts. Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien found that Etai's Cafe has been self-reporting its revenue and calculating its own rent without independent review. The audit also found that the airport allowed the cafe to sign off on its own annual financial statements. The audit team does recommend that DIA require concession owners to use an independent certified public accountant to hold them accountable. DIA officials disagree with the recommendation. 
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Leprino Foods Heads to an Epic Cheesy Meltdown

On Monday, November 28, Denver will be host to a real-life Family Feud episode as the Leprino Foods trial gets underway, complete with all of the ingredients for a dramatic meltdown: a reclusive billionaire, simmering tensions in the family going back decades, and a whole lot of mozzarella cheese. Leprino...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site

On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
WINDSOR, CO
cuindependent.com

CU volleyball splits double rematch in Washington

With only two regular season games remaining, Colorado’s volleyball team is working to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament. This past weekend, the Buffaloes traveled to Washington to have a double rematch against two top-25 NCAA teams, No. 21 Washington and No. 25 Washington State. Colorado (18-10 overall and 10-8 in Pac-12 play) defeated Washington (19-9 overall and 11-7 in the Pac-12) on Nov. 18 but then fell to Washington State (21-8 overall and 13-5 in Pac-12 play) on Nov. 20.
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

Buffaloes end Myrtle Beach Invitational with loss to Boise State

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team ended the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 68-55 loss to Boise State on Sunday, Nov. 20. Finishing the tournament with only one win against Texas A&M and two losses to UMass and Boise State, the Buffs are still looking for the right rhythm to win games consistently.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy