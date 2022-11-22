Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traveling home with leftovers? Here’s what TSA will confiscate.Brittany Anas
Technology may assist garbage collection in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at AirportsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado
At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
CU Boulder grad lands in biggest movie on the planet
“Everything.” That, in a word, is what it means to actor Aba Arthur to be a new part of the “Black Panther” universe. “For me, that starts, of course, with being an African,” Arthur said last Saturday afternoon at a special screening of “Wakanda Forever” held in her honor at the Regal UA Denver Pavilions cinema. ...
denverite.com
Arguably the most powerful elected job in Colorado is open. Everybody wants it.
The race is on for mayor of Denver. It’s arguably the most powerful political position in Colorado, due to its strong mayor form of government, collection of downtown businesses, and ownership of the state’s largest single economic driver: Denver International Airport. More than a dozen candidates are in...
coloradosun.com
A Denver homeless man, known as the keeper of East Colfax, has nothing. But he still creates a Thanksgiving feast to share.
Last Thanksgiving, Tony Jones scrounged together more than $100 in food stamps to buy three turkeys, mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, and macaroni and cheese from King Soopers. It was a fitting, and a bit lavish, meal for a man who lives on the streets of downtown Denver —...
Westword
Michael Driscoll's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit, Possible Cost to Denver
This is the second in a series of posts about pending lawsuits against Denver connected to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Click to read part one, "Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor." Denver has settled three lawsuits related to the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations and was...
Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.
KDVR.com
Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura Voepel in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31. Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks. Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura...
Morrissey cancels Colorado concert
DENVER — Morrissey will not be performing in Colorado on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter has canceled a concert set to take place Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, as well as a show Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. "Due to band illness, we are devastated to announce we...
cpr.org
Warrant clearing offers fresh starts for people with old skeletons in the criminal justice system
Anthony Marin was wanted on a felony warrant and drove all night from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to turn himself in at the Jefferson County courthouse. Yet when he arrived, Marin, exhausted from the road trip and accompanied by his elderly father, wasn’t arrested. Instead, on a recent Saturday in...
Denver audit shows DIA oversight issues with concessions, contracts
A City of Denver audit shows Denver International Airport isn't adequately overseeing its concessions and contracts. Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien found that Etai's Cafe has been self-reporting its revenue and calculating its own rent without independent review. The audit also found that the airport allowed the cafe to sign off on its own annual financial statements. The audit team does recommend that DIA require concession owners to use an independent certified public accountant to hold them accountable. DIA officials disagree with the recommendation.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
9News
'You lose a lot of hope in the system': Teacher of 8-year-old boy beaten to death says she tried to intervene
DENVER — In June Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances. On June 3, 2022, Susan Baffour, Dametrious' great aunt called...
94kix.com
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad
We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
Westword
Leprino Foods Heads to an Epic Cheesy Meltdown
On Monday, November 28, Denver will be host to a real-life Family Feud episode as the Leprino Foods trial gets underway, complete with all of the ingredients for a dramatic meltdown: a reclusive billionaire, simmering tensions in the family going back decades, and a whole lot of mozzarella cheese. Leprino...
Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site
On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Latest rumblings on Colorado's search for its 28th full-time head football coach
With Colorado's search for its next head football coach entering the latter stages, we provide the latest rumblings in regards to the Buffaloes' top candidates for the opening. Click below...
cuindependent.com
CU volleyball splits double rematch in Washington
With only two regular season games remaining, Colorado’s volleyball team is working to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament. This past weekend, the Buffaloes traveled to Washington to have a double rematch against two top-25 NCAA teams, No. 21 Washington and No. 25 Washington State. Colorado (18-10 overall and 10-8 in Pac-12 play) defeated Washington (19-9 overall and 11-7 in the Pac-12) on Nov. 18 but then fell to Washington State (21-8 overall and 13-5 in Pac-12 play) on Nov. 20.
cuindependent.com
Buffaloes end Myrtle Beach Invitational with loss to Boise State
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team ended the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 68-55 loss to Boise State on Sunday, Nov. 20. Finishing the tournament with only one win against Texas A&M and two losses to UMass and Boise State, the Buffs are still looking for the right rhythm to win games consistently.
Comments / 1