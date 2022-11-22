Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Vigil to be held in Redding to honor Club Q shooting victims
REDDING, Calif. — The NorCal OUTreach Program (NCOP) will hold a candlelight vigil on Saturday in Redding to honor those who were killed in a gay bar shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The NCOP is a Redding-based non-profit that serves local LBGTQ+ community members. The vigil will...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE opens applications for 2023 women's training camp
REDDING, Calif. — On Nov. 15, 2022, applications opened for the 2023 CAL FIRE training camp for young women aged 16 to 18. KRCR spoke with local women firefighters with the US Forest Service who talked about the importance of having women in the industry. “Once I stopped the...
krcrtv.com
Wiyot Tribe receives over $14 million in grant funding for homelessness project
EUREKA, Calif. — The Wiyot Tribe's Dishgamu Community Land Trust received a Project Homekey grant totaling over $14 million on Tuesday. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced $47 million in homeless housing funding for California tribal nations to prevent and end homelessness. The grant will allow the tribe to purchase...
krcrtv.com
Animals at Turtle Bay Exploration Park paint for visitors
REDDING, Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park holds many interactive events, as you may already know, but did you hear about the bird that paints? That's right! A bird shows off its truly impressive talent every Friday at Turtle Bay. An immersive painting class that's free with admission to...
krcrtv.com
Race for Shasta County Supervisor District 1 remains tight in Wednesday update
REDDING, Calif. — In Wednesday's elections update for Shasta County, the race for District 1 Supervisor remains tight: less than 100 votes separate the two candidates. Kevin Crye is still ahead with 5,445 votes, or 50.41% of the vote. Erin Resner follows with 5,357 votes, or 49.59%. 385 ballots...
krcrtv.com
Haven Humane Society to participate in the "Empty the Shelters" event
REDDING. Calif. — In the season of giving, maybe it's time to give yourself a new four-legged family member. Shelters all over the Northstate are reaching their full capacity and are in need of the community to help these furry friends find new homes. This is why the "Empty...
krcrtv.com
Good News Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — Some of the folks are homeless, but not all of them by any means. They were all able to enjoy a meal at the annual Thanksgiving banquet at the Good News Rescue Mission in Redding on Wednesday. “We are partnered with this mission very closely. We...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff shares biggest ups and downs of this year
REDDING, Calif. — There’s a little more than a month left in 2022 and a lot has happened this year for law enforcement from staffing issues to increased crime. The Northstate’s News caught up with Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson to see areas he is proud of his team and where he thinks they still need work.
krcrtv.com
Man hospitalized on Thanksgiving after being stabbed near Cypress bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital early Thursday afternoon after he was found with a stab wound on the Cypress Ave. bridge, according to the Redding Police Department. Lieutenant Timothy Renault says the victim was walking eastbound across the bridge and fell about halfway across.
krcrtv.com
Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
krcrtv.com
Woman stabbed in neck with box cutter in Lewiston, suspect arrested
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a woman in the neck with a box cutter on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lewiston area at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. When they arrived, they found a local woman suffering a stab wound to her neck and began treating her.
krcrtv.com
Orland artist chosen for major highway beautification project
A new $2.7 million beautification project at the interchange of Interstate 5 and State Route 32 will include two bee sculptures created by Orland Artist, Jake Midgley. The interchange will also have unique honeycomb-like paving, reflecting the City of Orland, which is known as the Queen Bee Capital of North America.
krcrtv.com
Empty Redding retail space: progress is a process, but should there be concerns?
REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.
krcrtv.com
Local fishermen must wait to catch crab this season
EUREKA, Calif. — Local crabbers will have to wait a little longer before catching and selling their product this winter. This is after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) delayed the Northern California commercial Dungeness crab season on Monday. "We're just kind of waiting until crab season...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Riverfront Playhouse hosts plays for the holiday season
REDDING, Calif. — Riverfront Playhouse is excited to get into the holiday spirit with its production of "You Better Watch Out." The play opens on Friday, Dec. 2 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 17 at the theater in downtown Redding. "You Better Watch Out" is directed by Carolyn Murray...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for child endangerment after custody dispute
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested after police said he pointed a weapon at the mother of his children while they were present during a fight over custody. On Wednesday, officers in Redding responded to an apartment on Bechelli Lane after receiving reports of a man possibly brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans and the Office of Traffic Safety give safety travel tips for the holidays
As the holiday season approaches, the Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans have partnered up to make sure you are prepared to travel safely. Between holiday shopping, festive outings, and gathering with loved ones -- there are several opportunities to Go Safely this season. To make sure you make it...
krcrtv.com
Anderson's Mister Taco serves free Thanksgiving meals for sixth year in a row
ANDERSON, Calif. — Local restaurant owners handed out free meals to community members on Thanksgiving Day. For the sixth year in a row, Mister Taco handed out free Thanksgiving meals for those in need, or even those just wanting to spend the holiday with others. Owner Araceli Gonzalez told...
krcrtv.com
Woman in tent hit and killed by semi-truck identified
REDDING, Calif. — A woman who was hit and killed while in a tent in Redding has been identified. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Lori Louise Rasmussen, 57, Redding, was hit by a semi-truck Saturday night. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 8:19 p.m., the Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Fire burns vacant home in Cottonwood on Wednesday night
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 18, 8:25 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Cottonwood. At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, multiple local fire agencies responded to a reported structure fire burning near Hickory Street and Fourth Street. While at the scene, powerlines...
Comments / 0