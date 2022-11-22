ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Vigil to be held in Redding to honor Club Q shooting victims

REDDING, Calif. — The NorCal OUTreach Program (NCOP) will hold a candlelight vigil on Saturday in Redding to honor those who were killed in a gay bar shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The NCOP is a Redding-based non-profit that serves local LBGTQ+ community members. The vigil will...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE opens applications for 2023 women's training camp

REDDING, Calif. — On Nov. 15, 2022, applications opened for the 2023 CAL FIRE training camp for young women aged 16 to 18. KRCR spoke with local women firefighters with the US Forest Service who talked about the importance of having women in the industry. “Once I stopped the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Wiyot Tribe receives over $14 million in grant funding for homelessness project

EUREKA, Calif. — The Wiyot Tribe's Dishgamu Community Land Trust received a Project Homekey grant totaling over $14 million on Tuesday. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced $47 million in homeless housing funding for California tribal nations to prevent and end homelessness. The grant will allow the tribe to purchase...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Animals at Turtle Bay Exploration Park paint for visitors

REDDING, Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park holds many interactive events, as you may already know, but did you hear about the bird that paints? That's right! A bird shows off its truly impressive talent every Friday at Turtle Bay. An immersive painting class that's free with admission to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County Sheriff shares biggest ups and downs of this year

REDDING, Calif. — There’s a little more than a month left in 2022 and a lot has happened this year for law enforcement from staffing issues to increased crime. The Northstate’s News caught up with Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson to see areas he is proud of his team and where he thinks they still need work.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman stabbed in neck with box cutter in Lewiston, suspect arrested

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a woman in the neck with a box cutter on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lewiston area at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. When they arrived, they found a local woman suffering a stab wound to her neck and began treating her.
LEWISTON, CA
krcrtv.com

Orland artist chosen for major highway beautification project

A new $2.7 million beautification project at the interchange of Interstate 5 and State Route 32 will include two bee sculptures created by Orland Artist, Jake Midgley. The interchange will also have unique honeycomb-like paving, reflecting the City of Orland, which is known as the Queen Bee Capital of North America.
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Empty Redding retail space: progress is a process, but should there be concerns?

REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Local fishermen must wait to catch crab this season

EUREKA, Calif. — Local crabbers will have to wait a little longer before catching and selling their product this winter. This is after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) delayed the Northern California commercial Dungeness crab season on Monday. "We're just kind of waiting until crab season...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Riverfront Playhouse hosts plays for the holiday season

REDDING, Calif. — Riverfront Playhouse is excited to get into the holiday spirit with its production of "You Better Watch Out." The play opens on Friday, Dec. 2 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 17 at the theater in downtown Redding. "You Better Watch Out" is directed by Carolyn Murray...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for child endangerment after custody dispute

REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested after police said he pointed a weapon at the mother of his children while they were present during a fight over custody. On Wednesday, officers in Redding responded to an apartment on Bechelli Lane after receiving reports of a man possibly brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman in tent hit and killed by semi-truck identified

REDDING, Calif. — A woman who was hit and killed while in a tent in Redding has been identified. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Lori Louise Rasmussen, 57, Redding, was hit by a semi-truck Saturday night. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 8:19 p.m., the Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Fire burns vacant home in Cottonwood on Wednesday night

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 18, 8:25 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Cottonwood. At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, multiple local fire agencies responded to a reported structure fire burning near Hickory Street and Fourth Street. While at the scene, powerlines...
COTTONWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy