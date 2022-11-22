REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO