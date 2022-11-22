Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman escapes serious injury in crash on Thanksgiving
A woman escaped serious injury during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 73 near Jackson Springs. A Cadillac Northstar was traveling southbound on Highway 73 near Derby Road on Thanksgiving night. The female driver told investigators she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. According to troopers with the N.C. State Highway...
cbs17
2 injured after Honda Odyssey sideswipes VW SUV in Apex, Highway Patrol says
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers said two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a two-vehicle collision in Apex. Around 10:35 a.m., the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a wreck in the 2500 block of Optimist Farm Road. Troopers said the driver of a grey Honda Odyssey...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
cbs17
GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
Winston-Salem police, firefighters respond to head-on crash at High Point Road, Ridgewood Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officials responded to a head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles on Wednesday. FOX8 is told officers and firefighters responded to the crash at High Point Road and Ridgewood Road. Three to four vehicles were involved. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
cbs17
Lanes reopen after downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Ave. toward RDU, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Avenue westbound heading toward the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning. It comes the morning after Thanksgiving as some people may be trying to make it to the airport in time for their flight.
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
WRAL
After Johnston County crash injures four people, man finds missing dog
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL News the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The T-bone crash damaged three vehicles, and injured four people, including...
WRAL
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
publicradioeast.org
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
WRAL
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
The Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday shared a series of five calls made to 911 during the chaotic and tragic scene during a four minute span from 10:15 to 10:19 a.m.
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during NC traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana were found in a tractor-trailer.
cbs17
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
wfmynews2.com
Double shooting in Burlington leaves one man dead, another injured
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue Tuesday night. Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting. Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation...
