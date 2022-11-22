ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Woman escapes serious injury in crash on Thanksgiving

A woman escaped serious injury during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 73 near Jackson Springs. A Cadillac Northstar was traveling southbound on Highway 73 near Derby Road on Thanksgiving night. The female driver told investigators she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. According to troopers with the N.C. State Highway...
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

After Johnston County crash injures four people, man finds missing dog

SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL News the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The T-bone crash damaged three vehicles, and injured four people, including...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Double shooting in Burlington leaves one man dead, another injured

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue Tuesday night. Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting. Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation...
BURLINGTON, NC

