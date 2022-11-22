Riders rescued from roller coaster ride stuck in the air at Scandia Fun Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are on the scene where a roller coaster car is stuck at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Metro Fire said that there are several occupants inside the stuck car approximately 65 feet in the air.

According to Metro Fire, the incident occurred around 6:46 p.m.

According to Metro Fire, as of 8:15 p.m., all of the riders were safely removed from the roller coaster by an aerial ladder truck.

This is a developing story.

