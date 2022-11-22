ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 21

Judi Stoker
3d ago

People who aren't familiar with this segment of our society have trouble understanding the motives behind their actions. In this case, it has nothing, whatsoever, to do with the woman, but she's coming from a place of fear and she doesn't understand that. What's irritating for me is that they wrote this story at all. It's irresponsible reporting.

TerryT
3d ago

Why would he be looking for her? Everybody already knows what he looks like. That'd be the last place he'd go.

Rikki Teater
3d ago

this man ain't ganna be looking for this woman....she just wants the attention.....people are pathetic now a days

Fox 19

Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery

WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police say. Kreston Holland Jr., 22, of Liberty Township is accused of fleeing a Woodlawn police officer who tried to pull him over for driving a vehicle without a license plate.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
CINCINNATI, OH

