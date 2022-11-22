Read full article on original website
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
Serving the community: Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meaning
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, staff at the Salvation Army made a huge feast for the Hampton Roads community. The Thanksgiving spirit came through with full plates and a strong message of staying positive through a tough year. Many people stood in line to get a Thanksgiving meal inside...
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
How you can celebrate Small Business Saturday in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and there are plenty of small businesses to explore in Hampton Roads. Here's where you can shop locally in the 757 this weekend:. ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach. The ViBe Creative District nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate...
MAKING A MARK: This foundation gives children facing medical hardship life-changing experiences. Here's how.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chartway Promise Foundation, the charitable arm of Chartway Credit Union, provides life-changing experiences to children facing illness or medical hardship. "These are our children who are most vulnerable in society, and that's who we want to help. We want to help them, give them hope,...
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
peninsulachronicle.com
Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy
HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
Langley Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place
HAMPTON, Va. — Officials with the Langley Air Force Base 633 SFS have issued a shelter-in-place due to "an ongoing security event." According to the base's Facebook page, the shelter-in-place is directed for the Bethel Housing Annex until further notice. Officials said an all-clear message will be sent out...
peninsulachronicle.com
European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
Following Chesapeake mass shooting, mental health experts explain healing through tragedy
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The emotions after the mass shooting in Chesapeake are tough to handle. “It is absolutely devastating what is happening to these families," said City of Chesapeake Director of Human Services Pamela Little-Hill. Little-Hill worked throughout the night to bring healing to the families impacted. “We want...
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
13newsnow.com
Shooting in Colorado nightclub impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities
Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk is hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
WAVY News 10
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
13newsnow.com
Man who lost wife in 2019 Virginia Beach shooting talks healing from trauma
After the scene in Chesapeake clears, we can't forget how trauma for the victims' families lingers. Many people can identify with that, including in Hampton Roads.
Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday
NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday. Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.
thenewjournalandguide.com
91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO
Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
thenewjournalandguide.com
OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING
Since 2019 the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball. The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.
