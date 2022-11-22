ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy

HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Langley Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials with the Langley Air Force Base 633 SFS have issued a shelter-in-place due to "an ongoing security event." According to the base's Facebook page, the shelter-in-place is directed for the Bethel Housing Annex until further notice. Officials said an all-clear message will be sent out...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday. Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO

Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING

Since 2019 the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball. The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy