Kelsey Russo: Jarrett Allen's presence makes the difference in Cavs' turnaround
Kelsey Russo, Cavs beat reporter for The Athletic, tells Jon Rudder Jarrett Allen’s presence makes the difference in Cavs’ turnaround as she looks forward to the Wine and Gold’s matchup in Milwaukee and how they stack up with the rest of the NBA.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season
BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was...
Narrow win gives No. 19 Tulane AAC title game host duties
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-24 win over No. 24 Cincinnati on Friday, making the Green Wave the hosts for the upcoming American Conference Championship game. Tyjae Spears rushed for...
Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
Column: NFL San Diego — O'Connell, Olave are shining as NFL rookies
San Diegans are candidates for top coach, top offensive rookie. Warner leads NFL's No. 3 D.
Broncos will be without receivers Jeudy, Hamler vs. Carolina
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler for their game Sunday at Carolina
