On Thursday, Oklahoma picked up a commitment from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. Lacey, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle from Bowling Green, KY, was a four star when he graduated high school in 2019. According to 247 Sports, he was nationally ranked the No. 15 DT. He chose the Fighting Irish over Cincinnati, Clemson, and hometown favorite Kentucky.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO