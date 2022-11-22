ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County EMS Medical Director to oversee Narcan training for OP police

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
The Johnson County EMS Medical Director will provide training for Overland Park police officers to use Narcan to stop opioid overdoses.

The city council approved the plan during Monday night's meeting.

Dr. Ryan Jacobsen, the county's EMS Medical Director, will "serve the City for the limited purpose of reviewing the City opioid antagonist protocol and training the officers assigned in the administration of the opioid antagonist," according to the agreement between the Johnson County Commission and the Overland Park city council.

A city spokesperson said the plan is to get officers trained and carrying Narcan by mid-January.

Johnson County's largest city has seen 10 deadly drug overdoses this year, according to the city spokesperson.

KSHB 41 Action News

